Scelzi rocketed to the lead of the 410 sprint car race over pole sitter, Brian Brown of Grass Valley, Missouri, and cruised from there in his first appearance at the track.
“I knew whoever got to the front on the start was probably going to win it,” Scelzi said.
Scelzi, who was never challenged for the lead, set a new track record of 7 minutes, 12.53 seconds, eclipsing the previous mark set by Todd Shaffer in 1991 of 8 minutes, 10.81 seconds set in 1991. Scelzi won by 11.758 seconds over Brown, Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer and Lucas Wolfe.
“The car didn’t feel too good after the warmups and heats, so my crew chief and I put our heads together and made a bunch of changes,” Scelzi said. The track was really fast tonight.”
Jim Yoder took the lead on lap eight, and went on to win the late model race.
“The track was really fast tonight,” Yoder said. “I don't usually like them that fast unless I’m leading.”
Dan Stone grabbed the early lead, and held it until he rolled to a stop on the eighth lap.
“I was following Dan trying to save my tires," Yoder said. "It’s too bad he broke, but we’ll take them anyway we can get them.”
Garrett Bard made it two wins in five days in the 305 sprint car race.
Paul Moyer brought out the red flag on lap 12 when his racer caught fire. Moyer was uninjured.
Bard used the restart to grab the lead and the win, his second in a row at the speedway.
SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
THURSDAY
410 Sprints – 20 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 18 Gio Scelzi 2) 21B Brian Brown 3) 48 Danny Dietrich 4) 51 Freddie Rahmer 5) 5W Lucas Wolfe 6) 39 Chase Dietz 7) 67 Justin Whittall 8) 27 Devon Borden 9) 39M Anthony Macri 10) 44 Dylan Norris 11) 45 Jeff Halligan 12) M1 Mark Smith 13) 35 Jason Shultz 14) 11 TJ Stutts 15) 99M Kyle Moody 16) 19 Curt Stroup 17) 55 Dallas Schott 18) 17B Steve Buckwalter 19) 17 Jason Wagner 20) 49 Bradley Howard
Heat Winners: Brian Brown, Gio Scelzi
Super Late Models – 26 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 27 Jim Yoder 2) 119 Bryan Bernheisel 3) 1 Gene Knaub 4) 2J Jeff Rine 5) 24 Dylan Yoder 6) 76 Andy Haus 7) 06 Mike Lupfer 8) 32J Shaun Jones 9) 0G Deshawn Gingerich 10) 32 Coleby Frye 11) 44 Danny Snyder 12) 2Y Andrew Yoder 13) 22 Brett Schadel 14) 31 Jim Bernheisel 15) 9 Hayes Mattern 16) 7 Meade Hahn 17) 21M Matt Murphy 18) 33K Kyle Knapp 19) Dan Stone 20) 3 Tim Wilson 21) 19 Drew Weisser 22) 0E Rick Eckert 23) 05 Paul Spear 24) 86 Austin Berry 25) 63 Nathan Long 26) 62 Devin Frey
Heat Winners: Jim Yoder, Dan Stone, Mike Lupfer
305 Sprint Cars – 23 Entries
20-Lap A-Main: 1) 95 Garrett Bard 2) 34 Austin Reed 3) 5 Logan Spahr 4) 67 Ken Duke 5) 19 Kruz Kepner 6) 54 Mike Melair 7) 25 Dustin Young 8) 36 Domenic Melair 9) 56 Tyler Snook 10) 39X Scott Frack 11) 7 Drew Yong 12) 10 Jake Waters 13) 2 Erin Statler 14) 0Z Zach Rhoads 15) 46 Mike Alleman 16) 5J Logan Jones 17) 17 Owen Dimm 18) 7M Andy Mahan 19) 71 Scott Spicer 20) 1M Paul Moyer 21) 88 Fred Arnold 22) 20 Doug Dodson 23) 21 Drew Boyer
Heat Winners: Garrett Bard, Doug Dodson, Austin Reed