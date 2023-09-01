SUNBURY — With two teams like Mifflin County and Shikellamy that haven’t seen much success on the football field in recent years, starting off the season 2-0 was paramount for either program.
Shikellamy has finished 1-9 in each of the past two seasons while Mifflin County put together a 6-5 campaign in 2022 after ending a 16-game losing streak.
The Huskies continued their upward trend after dominating Friday’s game from start to finish in a 23-6 win at Shikellamy's new-look turf field.
“We didn’t come out with the intensity we needed to come out with,” said Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser. “We missed a lot of tackles. I thought we were there to make some plays and we didn’t.”
The Huskies’ offense was mainly fueled by running back Deakon Schaeffer, who ran for 262 yards on 38 carries. Schaeffer spearheaded the offense from the start after being in all eight plays during the Huskies’ opening drive. The 65-yard drive was capped by a 23-yard run touchdown run by Schaeffer with 5:39 left in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.
Schaeffer scored his second touchdown of the night from a yard out with 8:54 to go in the first half. The touchdown was set up by a 19-yard carry to the Braves’ one. Schaeffer also got things done with his hands on the drive after quarterback Landen Eichhorn found him for 12 yards after he escaped a sack.
“(Schaeffer’s) got great leg drive,” Keiser said. “Great leg drive and great hips, and when we got to the point of attack, he was driving his feet and he was using his hips and getting leverage on us, and he did a great job there.”
After the Huskies tacked on a third-quarter field goal, Eichhorn put the dagger on the Braves after he found Jaylen Bowersox for 25 yards with 4:40 left in the game to lead 23-0.
While the Huskies’ offense executed, the Braves struggled to put points on the board. On the first play from scrimmage after Schaeffer’s first touchdown, Brody Rebuck completed it to Asher Moyer in man-coverage for a 48-yard gain. A few plays later, Rebuck tried to pass it to Thomas Pollock in the end zone on fourth down, but Trevor Miles swatted it away for a turnover-on-downs. Later on in the quarter, the Braves were driving at the Huskies’ 28-yard line, but a fumble ended the drive.
The Braves were knocking on the door again in the second quarter when they had the ball at the Huskies’ three. However, Rebuck was sacked consecutively on third and fourth downs as the Braves came up empty-handed again.
As time expired in the third quarter, the Braves used some trickery when Moyer launched a pass from his left hand and completed it to Rebuck for 24 yards. After the play, the Braves only gained two yards and were forced to punt. Later in the quarter, Moyer’s punt return set the Braves up at the Huskies’ 48. However, the Braves couldn’t cash in after Rebuck was sacked again on fourth down.
“We killed ourselves on the drives,” Keiser said. “It was a holding call or a motion call or a dropped pass or something, so that’s what hurts most — that we shot ourselves in the foot at times.”
The Braves were about to post a goose egg until late in the fourth quarter when Rebuck found Connor Fasbinder for a 10-yard score on fourth down.
Rebuck completed 10-of-21 attempts for 133 yards. Moyer caught half of Rebuck’s passes for 85 yards. Thomas Pollock hauled in three passes for 33 yards.
Rebuck also led the Braves with 51 rushing yards on 12 carries. Luke Snyder contributed 38 yards on 11 tries.
MIFFLIN COUNTY 23, SHIKELLAMY 6
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Mifflin County (2-0);7;6;3;7 — 23
Shikellamy (1-1);0;0;0;6 — 6
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Deakon Schaeffer 23 run (Isaac Parks-Gill kick)
Second quarter
MC-Schaeffer one run (kick failed)
Third quarter
MC-Parks-Gill 29 field goal
Fourth quarter
MC-Jaylen Bowersox 25 pass from Landen Eichhorn (Parks-Gill kick)
S-Connor Fasbinder 10 pass from Brody Rebuck (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;S;MC
First downs;11;16
Rushes-net yards;23-89;42-282
Passing yards;157;123
Passing;11-22-0;7-13-0
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-0
Penalties-yards;3-30;11-95
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Brody Rebuck 12-51; Luke Snyder 11-38. Mifflin County: Deakon Schaeffer 38-262, 2 TDs; Josh Maldonado 4-20.
PASSING — Shikellamy: Rebuck 10-21-0 for 133 yards, TD; Asher Moyer 1-1-0 for 24 yards. Mifflin County: Landen Eichhorn 7-13-0 for 123 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: Moyer 5-85; Thomas Pollock 3-33; Rebuck 1-24; Connor Fasbinder 1-10, TD; Charlie Walter 1-5. Mifflin County: Jaylen Bowersox 3-74, TD; Schaeffer 3-33; Aiden Reed 1-16.