MILTON — Tori Scheller scored a game-high 14 points, shooting 9-of-12 from the free-throw line with a strong fourth-quarter showing in Shikellamy’s 39-23 win over Milton in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game Thursday.
Scheller hit six of eight free throws in the fourth quarter when the host Black Panthers were forced to foul. The Braves (6-3 overall, 4-1 HAC-I) made 10 of 17 foul shots in the final quarter.
Shik also got seven points from each of Jordan Moten, Tori Smith and Brooke Snyder.
Kyla Rovenolt paced Milton (3-7, 0-4) with five points.
Shikellamy 39, Milton 23
Shikellamy (6-3, 4-1) 39
Melanie Minnier 0 1-2 1, Averi Dodge 1 0-0 2, Jordan Moten 2 1-4 7, Tori Smith 2 3-3 7, Tori Scheller 2 9-12 14, Paige Fausey 0 1-2 1, Brooke Snyder 2 2-7 7. Totals 9 17-30 39.
3-point goals: Moten 2, Scheller, Snyder.
Did not score: Taylor Sees, Cassie Ronk.
Milton (3-7, 0-4) 23
Kiersten Stork 1 0-1 2, Leah Walter 0 1-2 1, Taylor Snyder 0 3-4 3, Crystal Hamilton 2 0-0 4, Kyla Rovenolt 2 1-1 5, Mylea Neidig 1 0-0 2, Tori Brink 2 0-0 4, Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 5-8 23.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Carly Neidig, Morgan Reiner.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 12 10 5 12 — 39
Milton 6 4 4 9 — 23
n Loyalsock 56,
Southern Columbia 52
CATAWISSA — Cassie Gee scored 12 of her game-high 18 in the second half as unbeaten Loyalsock held off Southern Columbia in HAC-III play.
The Lancers (9-0 overall, 4-0 HAC-III) led 24-23 at halftime.
Ally Griscavage led the Tigers (9-4, 1-3) with 17 points, while Rilyn Wisloski scored a career-best 11. Faith Callahan added 10 points, including eight in the third quarter.
Loyalsock 56,
Southern Columbia 52
Loyalsock (9-0, 4-0) 56
Sophia Gardner 3 4-6 10, Cassie Gee 6 2-2 18, Summer McNulty 6 2-2 14, Anna Burdett 1 1-4 3, Madison Jean 1 0-0 2, Allyia Kennedy 2 1-3 5, Mia Patterson 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 10-17 56.
3-point goals: Gee 4.
Did not score: None.
Southern Columbia (9-4, 1-3) 52
Faith Callahan 4 0-1 10, Grace Callahan 1 0-0 2, Ally Griscavage 7 3-4 17, Morgan Marks 0 1-2 1, Loren Gehret 4 1-2 9, Colby Bernard 1 0-0 2, Rilyn Wisloski 4 3-4 11. Totals 21 8-13 52.
3-point goals: F. Callahan 2.
Did not score: Maddie Griscavage, Ava Novak.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock 16 8 16 16 — 56
Southern Columbia 15 8 14 15 — 52
n Halifax 53,
Line Mountain 28
MANDATA — Montana Paul scored 16 of her game-high 33 points during the pivotal second quarter of Halifax’s Tri-Valley League win.
The Wildcats (6-4 overall, 4-3 TVL) broke a 5-all tie after one quarter with a 21-point second-quarter outburst sparked by Paul.
Katelynne Michael and Sage Hoover scored eight and seven points, respectively, to lead Line Mountain (1-8, 1-4).
Halifax 53, Line Mountain 28
Halifax (6-4, 4-3) 53
Alyza Steinhauer 1 0-2 2, Lauren Schumer 2 0-2 4, Samantha Manion 3 1-2 7, Montana Paul 12 7-12 33, Kearstin Manion 3 1-2 7. Totals 21 9-20 53.
3-point goals: Paul 2.
Did not score: Olivia Gainer, Miranda Nace, Caitlynn Wells, Hannah Roland, Grace Flickinger.
Line Mountain (1-8, 1-4) 28
Sage Hoover 3 1-2 7, Lilliana Feliciano 1 1-2 3, Sara Canepa 1 1-5 3, Jaya London 0 0-2 0, Katelynne Michael 4 0-3 8, Liberty Downs 1 2-6 4, Emily Gonsar 1 1-3 3, Kalina Pechart 0 0-2 0. Totals 11 6-25 28.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Brianna Bendas, Kyleen Michael.
Score by quarters
Halifax 5 21 12 15 — 53
Line Mountain 5 9 6 8 — 28
Wednesday
n Montoursville 59,
Midd-West 42
MONTOURSVILLE — MacKenzie Weaver hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points to lead Montoursville to the HAC-II victory.
Weaver’s 10 first-quarter points helped stake the Warriors to a 16-6 lead.
Zoe Webb paced Midd-West with 13 points, while Bella Fave and Rylee Shawver each added nine.
Montoursville 59, Midd-West 42
Midd-West (0-12, 0-4) 42
Rylee Shawver 2 4-6 9, Zoe Webb 6 0-2 13, Chloe Sauer 1 2-3 4, Bella Fave 3 2-2 9, Alexis Walter 1 1-4 3, Leah Ferster 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 9-17 42.
3-point goals: Fave, Shawver, Webb.
Did not score: Mattie Spriggle, Makenna Dietz.
Montoursville (3-7, 1-3) 59
Alaina Marchioni 1 2-4 4, Shyanne Klemick 1 0-0 2, Kenna Mensinger 1 0-0 2, MacKenzie Weaver 11 1-2 29, Mackenzie Cohick 5 0-0 10, Antone James 3 0-2 6, Madalyn Adams 2 1-1 6. Totals 24 4-9 59.
3-point goals: Weaver 6, Adams.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 6 13 15 8 — 42
Montoursville 16 17 12 14 — 59