WILLIAMSPORT — Ian Scheller, a Shikellamy High graduate, was named the new women's soccer coach at Penn College of Technology on Wednesday.
Scheller, a 2018 Penn College graduate, spent the last four seasons as the assistant women's coach at Lycoming College and three seasons as the head boy's soccer coach at Loyalsock High School. His coaching experience followed his four-year playing career at Penn College from 2014-2017.
Scheller helped Lycoming improve from a 2-16 record in 2018 to a 10-8-1 mark in 2019 and a 11-7-1 season in 2021.
During his three seasons as Loyalsock's head coach, Scheller guided the Lancers to a pair of Heartland Athletic Conference championships and was named Coach of the Year twice.
"We're excited to add Ian to our staff," Penn College Interim Director of Athletics Britni Mohney said. "His experience and knowledge of the game will be a great benefit to our student-athletes. His energy for the sport and the institution will be contagious for both our department and our community."
"Ian's passion and insight was very evident during the search process, and we're excited for the future of the women's soccer program," Penn College Interim Director of Athletics Matt Blymier said.
"I am incredibly excited to be back coaching at my alma mater. Many people often wish they could go back and contribute to their school in some way, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to do just that," Scheller said. "I look forward to using the experience I have gained to lead the women's soccer program and build upon its successful history."