SUNBURY — Tori Scheller took a moment before beginning halftime warm-ups Friday to pose for a photo with a young fan.
It was possibly the only time Scheller or any her Shikellamy teammates smiled on the court during their 54-21 win over Danville.
The Braves were all business from the start of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game, forcing 11 turnovers and streaking to a double-digit lead in the first quarter.
"Honestly, that's what we want to do this year. We just want to shock people," said Scheller. "We want to be the ones that teams don't want to play. We're putting in the work."
Scheller matched her career-high with 18 points, half of them coming in the game's first three minutes. Emma Bronowicz added 11 points, and Melanie Minnier — another of the Braves' four senior starters — added nine points and six steals.
Shikellamy (3-1 overall, 2-0 HAC-I) forced 36 turnovers in all, opening the game with full-court zone pressure and hounding Danville into mistakes. The Ironmen had a string of nine turnovers in the first quarter, and a series of eight at the end of the third as the Braves built a 50-18 lead. No Shikellamy starters played in the fourth quarter.
"I thought, especially at the beginning, we had a couple good chances to just try to hang in there a little bit," said Ironmen second-year coach Wayne Renz. "But once you let a team like that get their wheels moving, it's tough to slow them down.
"Teams that force you to move quickly, force you to make bad decisions. They just make it difficult."
Danville (1-4, 0-3) was limited to fewer shots in the first half (12) than Shikellamy took in the first period (13), a byproduct of 17 turnovers. Minnier and Averi Dodge each had three steals in the half, while Scheller and Paige Fausey each had a pair.
"We like to come out strong, fearless, and get them a little nervous so it affects them in that way," said Bronowicz.
Scheller staked the Braves to a 13-4 lead at the 5:08 mark of the first with nine points, including a four-point play on the first of her four 3-pointers. The point guard hit three more in a four-minute span of the third quarter, flashing three fingers at her hip after the last.
"Once I hit one," she said, "there's a lot more confidence behind the rest of them."
Scheller previously scored 18 against Shamokin late in her sophomore season.
Danville senior Trinity Willoughby hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to cut the margin to 21-9 early in the second quarter. The Ironmen didn't make another basket over the final 6:11 of the half, a drought that extended nearly a quarter's worth of time until Savannah Dowd's bucket at 6:23 of the third. The Braves led by 20 at that point.
"I definitely think that we got in their heads, just because we play as a team and play our defenses really well," said Scheller. "We just work really well together, and I definitely think that intimidates team."
Ella DeWald, a junior swing player, led the Ironmen with nine points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Theresa Amarante grabbed a team-high six boards off the bench.
"We knew coming in we were going to have try to keep up with them and just try to make it frustrating," said Renz, the father of Ironmen all-time scoring leader Amber Renz. "They're a very patient team, good team, and they played a good game. I even said to our team, 'That's what we want to get to.'"
Shikellamy won the District 4 Class 5A title last season, the program's first crown since 1978. The Braves were never in the HAC-I race, though, finishing fifth at 4-7 (5-13 overall). This season, however, they are poised to contend with defending champion Central Mountain, archrival Selinsgrove and Shamokin.
"The majority of us are seniors on the varsity team, so we really want to make the most out of our season," said Bronowicz. "We've been practicing, hustling, working our butts off — doing what we can to improve ourselves and make this our best year yet. That's been showing on the court."
SHIKELLAMY 54, DANVILLE 21
Danville (1-4, 0-3) 21
Trinity Willoughby 2 0-0 5, Ella DeWald 2 5-10 9, Savannah Dowd 2 0-0 4, Theresa Amarante 1 0-0 3. Totals 7 5-10 21.
3-point goals: Amaranta, Wiloughby.
Did not score: Lucy Pickle, Maddie Sauers, Grace Everett, Gracie Shultz, Brooke Woll, Breece Wilson, Hannah Flick.
Shikellamy (3-1, 2-0) 54
Melanie Minnier 3 3-5 9, Averi Dodge 1 0-0 2, Emma Bronowicz 5 1-2 11, Tori Scheller 5 4-4 18, Paige Fausey 1 1-2 3, Blaire Balestrini 3 0-0 6, Kiersten Strohecker 1 1-2 3, Olivia Solomon 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 12-17 54.
3-point goals: Scheller 4.
Did not score: Taylor Sees, Lilia Wiest, Allison Minnier.
Score by quarters
Danville;6;4;8;3 — 21
Shikellamy;19;15;16;4 — 54