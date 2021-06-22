The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night.
Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the rotation after missing a start due to a groin injury, striking out eight in five innings. Girardi apparently didn’t like what he saw.
In the fourth, Scherzer threw high and inside to Alec Bohm, sending him sprawling to the ground before striking him out. Prior to the next batter, Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer.
The fiery Scherzer already had been checked by second-base umpire Alfonso Marquez after the first and third inning, with the crew chief doing an inspection of the right-hander’s glove, hat and belt.
So, when Marquez approached Scherzer for a third time, this time at Girardi’s request, Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the ground, unbuckled his belt and appeared ready to take his pants off in what became a bizarre scene.
Yan Gomes had a pair of RBI singles for the Nationals, who have won three straight and eight of nine. Scherzer allowed two hits and two runs, one of them unearned.
Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins hit home runs for Philadelphia, which has lost five of seven.
Braves 3, Mets 0
NEW YORK — Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and Atlanta beat banged-up New York for its second consecutive shutout against the Mets.
Mets starter Marcus Stroman exited in the second inning with a sore left hip, the latest blow to a depleted team decimated by pitching injuries lately.
Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer in the third for the Braves, who have won two of three in the four-game series.
The punchless Mets managed only two hits — an infield single by pinch-hitting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff in the fifth and a two-out double by James McCann in the ninth.
Stroman, who lasted at least six innings in each of his previous eight starts, walked one in a hitless first but left after throwing just three pitches to Austin Riley in the second.
Morton (7-3) became the 19th active pitcher to reach 100 wins and the 630th to do so in big league history.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Royals 6, Yankees 5
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole’s strikeouts and spin rate dropped as he pitched for the first time since Major League Baseball’s crackdown on sticky substances, and Ryan O’Hearn, and Kansas City rallied against New York’s bullpen for four runs in the eighth inning to beat the Yankees.
Cole, among the pitchers under highest scrutiny as umpires regularly search pitchers this week for unauthorized grip enhancers, allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings, showing his usual velocity but without his explosive strikeout pitches.
Luke Voit homered and tripled in his return from the injured list as the Yankees built a 3-2 lead.
Kansas City erased an eighth-inning deficit by taking a 6-3 lead against Jonathan Loaisga (7-3) as O’Hearn, Jarrod Dyson, Hunter Dozier and Michael A. Taylor drove in runs.
Astros 3, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Zack Greinke took a four-hitter into the eighth inning, Myles Straw homered and drove in two runs, and Houston beat Baltimore for its ninth straight victory.
Greinke (8-2) allowed one run and five hits with four strikeouts and a walk over 7 1/3 innings. Facing the Orioles for the first time since 2010, the 37-year-old righty permitted only one runner past second base in lowering his ERA to 3.56.
Brooks Raley got two strikeouts in the eighth, and Ryan Pressly finished for his 11th save in 12 tries.
Red Sox 9, Rays 5 11 innings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— Wander Franco hit a three-run homer and doubled in his big league debut for Tampa Bay, who lost its seventh straight in falling to Boston in 11 innings.
The 20-year-old Franco, considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, connected in the fifth off Eduardo Rodriguez and drew his first curtain call in the majors.
Franco doubled in the seventh and finished 2 for 4 with a walk. The switch-hitting infielder came up with one out and a runner on first in the ninth, and grounded out to the mound.
Rafael Devers hit a hard grounder that went between first baseman Yandy Díaz’s legs for a two-run double during Boston’s four-run 11th off Pete Fairbanks (1-3).
Darwinzon Hernandez (2-2) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings, retiring Brandon Lowe with two on and two outs in the 10th.
A’s 13, Rangers 6
ARLINGTON, Texas — Matt Chapman and Ramon Laureano hit two-run home runs in the first two innings, and Cole Irvin earned his second straight win as Oaklandcapitalized early on Texas’ unorthodox sequence of pitchers, racing to an early nine-run lead.
Laureano, Mark Canha and former Rangers All-Star Elvis Andrus had three hits apiece as the A’s banged out a season-high 15 hits and snapped a three-game losing streak.
Irvin (5-7) cruised through four scoreless innings on 40 pitches before allowing four runs on four hits and a hit batter in the fifth.
INTERLEAGUE
Pirates 6, White Sox 3
PITTSBURGH — Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as Pittsburgh beat skidding Chicago.
A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after they were held scoreless on two hits through six innings.
But the Pirates answered in the bottom half against rookie reliever Garrett Crochet (2-4), who was charged with four runs without getting an out.
Gonzalez’s hit put Pittsburgh ahead 5-3, and helped extend Chicago’s losing streak to five games, the longest of the season for the AL Central leaders.
Adam Frazier homered for the Pirates, and Bryan Reynolds had two hits and two RBIs.
David Bednar (1-1) got the last out of the seventh for his first major league win. Richard Rodriguez earned his ninth save in 11 tries with a 1-2-3 ninth.
Blue Jays 2, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches to break a ninth-inning tie, and Toronto beat Miami.
The hits came with one out against Yimi García (3-6), who entered the game after Sandy Alcantara stymied the Blue Jays while throwing only 86 pitches in eight innings.
MLB RBIs leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled home the Blue Jays’ first run in the sixth. They improved to 12-2 in interleague games, including 3-0 against Miami.
Toronto’s Ross Stripling allowed one run in six innings. Tim Mayza (2-1) pitched a perfect eighth, and Jordan Romano faced only three batters in the ninth for his fourth save to complete a three-hitter.
Reds 10, Twins 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Cincinnati didn’t look drained to manager David Bell, despite its recent slide.
The boss was right, because the Reds had plenty of energy left for a late surge against Minnesota after the Twins took a game of back-and-forth rallies the night before.
Tyler Naquin went 4-for-4 with a three-run homer that broke a ninth-inning tie right after the ragged Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead, and the Reds beat the Twins to stop their five-game losing streak.
Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six chances with a scoreless ninth after fellow relievers Art Warren, Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone stumbled through a five-run eighth for Minnesota.
Tigers 8, Cardinals 2
DETROIT — Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs, leading Detroit over St. Louis.
Schoop homered, and Rogers hit a two-run double in Detroit’s six-run fourth inning.
Tigers starter Tarik Skubal allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) was credited with the win after 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.
Cubs 7, Indians 1
CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered, and Chicago beat Cleveland to avoid a two-game sweep.
Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom also went deep, and the Cubs won for only the third time in nine games.
Hendricks (10-4) extended the best streak of his career and the longest by a Cubs pitcher since Jake Arrieta won nine consecutive starts to bridge the 2015 and 2016 seasons.