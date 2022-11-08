The Associated Press
DURHAM, N.C. — Jeremy Roach scored 16 first-half points to help seventh-ranked Duke open Jon Scheyer’s coaching tenure with a 71-44 win over Jacksonville on Monday night.
Freshman Mark Mitchell had a team-high 18 points for the Blue Devils, who used a 25-4 run spanning halftime to blow the game open.
No. 4 Kentucky 95, Howard 63
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Antonio Reeves scored 22 points, CJ Fredrick had 20 and Kentucky beat Howard with All-American Oscar Tshiebwe and two other players sidelined.
No. 5 Baylor 117, Mississippi Valley State 53
WACO, Texas — Adam Flagler scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures as Baylor won the opener of its 20th season with coach Scott Drew.
No. 11 Tennessee 75, Tennessee Tech 43
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tyreke Key came off the bench to score 17 points and Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech in both teams’ opener.
No. 13 Indiana 88, Morehead State 53
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman Malik Reneau each scored 15 points, helping Indiana beat Morehead State in the season opener for both teams.
No. 16 Villanova 81, La Salle 68
VILLANOVA — Caleb Daniels scored 24 points to make coach Kyle Neptune a winner in his Villanova debut.
No. 22 Michigan 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 56
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and freshman Jett Howard added 21 points in Michigan’s season-opening win.
No. 24 Dayton 73, Lindenwood 46
DAYTON, Ohio — Mustapha Amzil scored 14 points, DaRon Holmes II and R.J. Blakney each had 13 and Dayton beat Lindenwood in a sluggish opener for both teams.