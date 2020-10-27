Greg Schiano’s return to Rutgers yielded positive early results as the Scarlet Knights defeated Michigan State, 38-27, in East Lansing.
Rutgers (1-0, 0-1 Big Ten) took its opening drive 75 yards for a touchdown on a 12-yard run by running back Isaih Pacheco. The Scarlet Knights’ offense gained 170 yards passing and 106 yards rushing.
Most impressive, however, was Rutgers’ seven forced turnovers (five fumbles and two interceptions).
“They’ve worked very hard on that every single day at practice,” Schiano said of the forced turnovers. “We know that that’s a way that will help us be in football games in the fourth quarter. That’s our goal: Can we get to the fourth quarter and have a chance to win?”
Saturday’s win was Rutgers’ first against Michigan State (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014. The victory also marks the first time Rutgers is 1-0 in conference play. Former Bucknell coach Joe Susan is on the Rutgers staff, as a special assistant to Schiano.
The Scarlet Knights-Spartans matchup pitted the Big Ten’s newest two coaches against each other as Mel Tucker opened his coaching career with Michigan State. The loss was the Spartans’ first season-opening loss since Cal earned a win in 2008.
“I know that our fans expect more from this football team, more than we showed today, and we expect more from ourselves,” Tucker said. “There is a higher standard. We’ve got work to do; we’ve got work to do. We’re going to watch the tape. We’ve got a lot of corrections that we need to make. We will make those corrections.”
Wisconsin’s big arm
Wisconsin (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 248 yards and five touchdowns in his debut last Friday as the No. 9 Badgers defeated Illinois (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten), 45-7.
Mertz, who completed 20 of his 21 pass attempts, etched a new program single-game completion record (.952).
The redshirt freshman completed his first 17 passes in the home win.
“In the end, I just wanted to get a W, and I’m most proud of that, I’m most proud of this team,” Mertz said following his performance. “This week of preparation was great for everybody. I felt like the o-line played great. The playmakers kept making plays. My expectations were to win the game.”
Through the first half, Mertz was 14 of 14 for 190 yards passing with four touchdowns. His first incompletion occurred in the third quarter. Mertz threw touchdown passes of 10, 5, 14, 53 and 3 yards.
“The kid’s definitely smooth,” Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson said. “He was smiling cheek-to-cheek after the first touchdown. He knew, and everybody in that huddle knew, that we were rolling. It’s just awesome to see that out of him. The kid can play.”
Sunday evening, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. School officials are waiting for the results of a second test for confirmation. If Mertz’s second test is indeed positive for COVID-19, the Badgers will be without him for 21 days, per conference coronavirus protocols.
Wolverines roll
The Big Ten’s lone top-25 matchup last week saw the then-No. 18 Michigan Wolverines (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) open the season at then-No. 21 Minnesota (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten). The contest received the national treatment, as ESPN’s College GameDay made the trip to Minneapolis.
Michigan cruised to a 49-24 victory, giving the Wolverines 17 consecutive wins against the Golden Gophers in the North Star State.
Minnesota, which ranked fourth in the Big Ten in yards passing last season, was held to just 197 yards through the air on Saturday.
The contest marked the first career start for Michigan quarterback Joe Milton. The Wolverines’ signal-caller was 15-of-22 passing for 225 yards with one passing and one rushing touchdown.
“Joe was great,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “His first time starting, on the road against a really good team… He was as cool as a cucumber. He handled everything with aplomb. His accuracy in the passing game, real command of the offense, and he ran with the football with authority and had great ball security. Really played an outstanding game.”
B1G schedule
Minnesota at Maryland (Fri.), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan, Noon (FOX)
Purdue at Illinois, Noon (BTN)
No. 9 Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. (FS1)
No. 17 Indiana at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. (BTN)
Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)