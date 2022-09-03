MANDATA — As a former offensive coordinator Todd Nye knew the importance of finding a good connection between a quarterback and wide receiver
As a soccer coach, Nye appreciates a good scoring combination just as well. He found one Saturday as his Shamokin girls soccer blanked Line Mountain 3-0 in a nonleague contest.
With their teammates working the field to set them up, Indian forwards freshman Gia Schiavoni and junior Carly Nye spent a lot of time racing toward the Eagles’ net.
”Our squad’s young and we’re putting people in different positions trying to find out where they have good combinations with each other and that was a good combination,” the coach said. “I hope it continues on throughout the year.’’
“Gia’s a freshman and Carly’s a junior so they didn’t get too much time to play together, so hopefully as time goes on, it builds.”
In a slow first-half of play for both teams, Schiavoni scored the only goal at the 23:52 mark. Although there was no assist, the score was created on a drive by Nye, who crossed the ball from right to left to Schiavoni. The latter took a couple dribbles and shot it into the net for a lead the Indians never gave up.
“I was trying to cross it, but it went the wrong way,” Schiavoni said
That same combination created a couple more highlights in the second half.
After coming close to a couple of scores in the first minute of the second half, the Indians (2-1) added to their lead when Nye scored unassisted on a breakaway at the 30-minute mark for a 2-0 advantage.
The final tally came on another Schiavoni-to-Nye combination on yet another Nye breakaway. The latter took the ball deep, then fired across the net from left to right where Schiavoni tapped it home for the final score of the hot afternoon.
Carly Nye said she and Schiavoni hadn’t played together before this season.
“It just came together from practicing together,’’ she said of the dangerous scoring combination.
Although her team didn’t score until more than 16 minutes into the game, the opportunities they created gave Carly Nye an idea that things would soon go the Indians’ way.
“It was right there,” she said of the scoring chances, “and at halftime we just talked about how we were kind of slow coming out in the first half and we needed to get better touches and really pressure them.”
Schiavoni added, “We needed to talk more.”
But coach Nye said one reason for the slow start may have been, “it was an early (11 a.m.) game and it was the first full week of school. It’s a change of pattern for the young ladies.”
“It took us a little bit to get going, but they were able to put some statistics up,” he said.
Another reason the Eagles (0-3) were able to keep the score close in the first half was that coach Matt Bednar has decided, with his offense not yet ready for prime time play, he would employ more of a defensive formation.
“Because of lacking on the offensive line right now, we switched our game format to a defense-heavy strategy to try to keep the opposing scores low until we can start getting some balls in the back of the net for ourselves.”
But during Saturday’s intermission, Bednar threw caution to the wind.
“I said ‘we might as well take a gamble and we moved some of our good defenders who are strong to the offensive line to try to make things happen,” he said.
He said that, although the offense did move the ball, the defense couldn’t hold up the Indians’ attack.
The result was a fired-up Indians’ team getting 23 shots on goal after intermission to three for the home team.
“I feel really good,” Schiavoni said about the team’s start to the season. “Even though we’re really young, I feel we’re going to keep pushing through.’’
Bednar believes he has a good team and that the Eagles, although not off to a good win-loss record to start, they will have a good shot at becoming a .500 team.
Meanwhile, coach Nye said, “We got a lot of girls a lot of (playing) time.’’
Shamokin 3, Line Mountain 0
First half
S: Gia Schiavoni (unassisted), 23:5.
Second half
S: Carly Nye (unassisted), 30:00; S: Schiavoni (Nye), 27:49.
Shots on goal: Shamokin, 23-7; Corner kicks, Shamokin, 7-3; Saves: Shamokin 6 (Ava Hughes); LM 6 (Jenelle Frye, Ceirra Zeigler).