Midd-West High School Senior Lorna Oldt is the MVP of the field hockey team’s defense, despite the lasting pain she experiences from an injury her freshman year, her coach said.
Midd-West field hockey coach Jodie Scheaffer said Oldt works hard and outperforms competitors, despite her injury.
“As she struggles through injury, she always goes out to play hard with a smile on her face,” Scheaffer said.
Oldt said fracturing her pelvis her freshman year of high school led to years of health issues and pain.
“I’m getting more used to it because it’s always there,” she said. “Since it happened, I’ve been seeing doctors and finding ways to manage. I’ll probably have surgery after this season.”
Oldt’s persistence on the field, her academic achievements, and her involvement in the community are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Scheaffer said Oldt is a strong player both defensively and offensively.
“She has great patience and stick skills,” Scheaffer said. “Lorna is a solid defender. She is also a part of the offensive corner unit and 2nd on the team with 8 goals,” she said.
Oldt said one of her most memorable moments on the field was when her team took the first seed team into overtime at districts. “It was surreal because no one was expecting it,” she said. “We were supposed to lose by a lot and Lewisburg was our rival. Even though they won it was still a big game for us.”
Oldt is the captain of the field hockey team.
“Lorna is an amazing young lady and leads by example,” Scheaffer said. “The younger players look up to her because of her kindness and hard work.”
Oldt also pitches for the Midd-West softball team.
Learning not to dwell on mistakes has contributed to Oldt’s success in both sports and academics, she said. “I know that everyone makes mistakes and I try to not let that bother me,” she said. “I try to encourage myself and others.”
Oldt has mixed emotions about being in the midst of her senior year.
“It’s exciting, but sad,” she said. “I’m taking harder courses like AP Chemistry and AP Literature. I’m always working on school, whether I’m studying, doing homework, or applying to colleges.”
Oldt hasn’t decided where she wants to go to college but has narrowed down her choices to schools with accelerated medical programs, she said.
“I want to major in bio and go for pre-med to become a doctor,” Oldt said.
In the meantime, Oldt continues to get involved in her school and community. She is the vice president of the Student Council, secretary of the National Honor Society, and is a member of the class congress.
“I’m always trying to help out around the school,” Oldt said. “I like to volunteer for the Thanksgiving meal.”
Oldt said she and her family also get involved in highway cleanups.
“My family and I adopted a highway, and we help clean it up throughout the year,” she said.
Scheaffer said Oldt is also very active in her church and works with the youth group.
Oldt said she has high hopes for the rest of the field hockey season.
“We have some of the best talent that we’ve ever had,” she said. “We have the potential to go far.”