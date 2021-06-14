As dedicated to the pole vault as Annalise Bond is, she always makes sure that she had time to help those around her.
Between school, soccer and track and field, Bond made weekly trips to VaultWorX in Mechanicsburg. Sometimes she made the hour drive three times in a week.
However, all that effort to improve her own skills came second to improve her community.
“You want the world to be a better place, and it’s not going to happen on its own,” Bond said. “One kind act can change a person’s life. It’s like a domino effect, and it’s got to start somewhere. It starts with being kind to one another.”
Bond has been an altar server at her church since third grade, and has been a part of several volunteer efforts through the Key Club at Selinsgrove, including running blood drives and organizing making care packages for homeless people and children in the hospital.
“This is our hometown, and you’ve got to do the best you can to give back — to show what you really mean to them and what they mean to you,” Bond said. “They formed me. They formed our whole class. ... I think we turned out pretty well.”
The most impactful way the recent Selinsgrove graduate gave back was being in charge of the public speaking for a small group at church that she said raised $10,000 for a family with young children after the father died.
“The price that I had to pay was so much less than what they had to pay,” Bond said of her nerves at speaking in public. “It was worth it to see the face of those two little boys and that mom. It was amazing. I will take that experience with me throughout my life.”
Because of her commitment to community service, her academic performance (97% GPA), and her success in both soccer and track and field, Bond was selected as The Daily Item’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, sponsored by Sun Orthapaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
“I wanted to say, ‘Thank you,’ to all my coaches, and all my family and friends,” Bond said. “They really pushed me, and gave me the opportunity to do all this stuff.”
Bond will compete one more time for Selinsgrove before she heads off to Delaware State in the fall. Later this month, she will compete at outdoor nationals after earning a state silver medal in the pole vault.
“She’s overall an unbelievable athlete,” Selinsgrove girls track and field coach Mike Stebila said. “The other thing that stands out is her dedication.”
Other than school and pole vault, Bond led the Selinsgrove girls soccer team to the state semifinals for only the second time in program history in the fall.
“My mom is very on top of things, so she taught me how to (manage my time) very well,” Bond said. “My older sister gave me an example of how to do it. I’m so grateful to her. I look up to her so much, and my parents.”
Competing during the coronavirus pandemic gave Bond and her teammates more incentive each time they were able to play.
“I experienced that it could be taken away, and this was my last year,” Bond said. “My coach from soccer said, ‘You’ve got to play as if it’s your last because it definitely could be.’ That’s what we did. We left it all on the field.”
After the historic soccer season, she wanted to carry that same mentality into the pole vault.
“For pole vault, I tried to give it my all every time,” Bond said. “I think I did pretty well. I think we all did well, given the circumstances, overcoming everything. This was a new barrier for everybody — athletes, teachers, coaches. We all went through it together and came out stronger.”
Now Bond is preparing to embark on her next chapter, at a place that feels right for her.
“They have a really good education program,” Bond said of Delaware State. “It offers a lot of variety. I visited campus and it was raining, but I still liked it. I said this has got to be the place for me if it’s cold and rainy and I still like it.”
In addition to a major in secondary education, Bond will also play soccer and pole vault for the Hornets.
“I’m going to be tired, but it’s going to be worth it in the end,” she said.