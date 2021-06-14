James Koconis experienced many firsts during his final year at Lewisburg.
He finished first in his class with a GPA of 106%, so he will serve as his class’ valedictorian when the Green Dragons graduate next week.
Koconis and his teammates on the boys soccer team finished first in the state in the fall, winning Lewisburg’s fourth boys soccer state title.
Then in the spring, Koconis teamed with three other runners to finish first in the state in the 3,200-meter relay, giving him a pair of state gold medals to cap his high school athletic career.
“I’d like to thank my teammates because both of my state medals were on a team,” Koconis said. “I really feel we came together and worked hard to earn that as a group. They always push me to the best I can be in those specific sports.”
Because of his athletic and academic success, as well as his commitment to community service, Koconis was selected as The Daily Item’s Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, sponsored by Sun Orthapaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
“I have three boys, and if they grow up to be James, I would be very pleased,” Lewisburg boys soccer coach Ben Kettlewell said.
Koconis took 17 Advanced Placement courses during his time in high school and was a teacher’s assistant for AP environmental science.
“I really love to learn and to explore things I don’t know,” Koconis said.
Heading into his senior year, Koconis had taken all the math courses offered by Lewisburg and since he “didn’t want to go a year without math” he took an independent study course in Calculus 3 with Kettlewell.
“They’re reminding me of things, and having good discussions even with other math teachers,” Kettlewell said. “It is fun to watch him do it, and he does it because he wants to learn. It’s a pleasure.”
Koconis is a National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society member and a National Advanced Placement Scholar.
“He is probably the smartest player — on and off the field — that I’ve ever got to know,” Kettlewell said. “He has a brilliant mind, and he’s an unbelievable student.”
For his part, Koconis was quick to give credit to those around him for both his academic and athletic success.
“I want to thank my coaches for always pushing me to be the best athlete I can be,” Koconis said. “I also want to thank my teachers for helping me to succeed in an academic environment, and my parents for always providing support from home.”
Koconis is headed to Duke in the fall, and will likely major in biology or another STEM field. He said he hasn’t decided if he will try to walk on to the track team, play club soccer, or give up competitive athletics.
Either way, Koconis and the rest of Lewisburg’s 3,200-meter relay team are headed to nationals later this month after their state-title winning performance.
Koconis said the team was spurred on after not having a season last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It really changed how we approached this year in totality,” Koconis said. “Having the last season taken away from us, it was kind of a redemption year, if you will. We wanted to show what we’ve got one last time.”
The Lewisburg senior said he was able to balance his academic and athletic pursuits by following the example of his older brother.
“My older brother is four years ahead of me in school,” Koconis said. “As a middle-schooler, I would always see him studying when he got home. I used that as a role model. After sports, I would take a shower, eat dinner and then buckle down and look at some bio textbooks.”
Koconis also found time to be a volunteer swim coach in the summer, and volunteered with the school’s American Chestnut grove that started when he planted saplings as a freshman.