Southern Columbia High School junior Quinn Johnston is keeping a close eye on the soccer goal and her grades as she takes on her junior year of high school.
“Quinn worked really hard over the summer and really put in the work to get here,” Southern Columbia girls’ soccer coach Jen Stine said. “She’s had big save after big save as a goalkeeper.”
Stine said Johnston has had four shutouts so far this season, her first as a starting keeper.
Johnston said she tends to bounce back and work harder when things get tough. “I am resilient,” she said. “Not everything pays off like I wish it would, but I always bounce back.”
Johnston’s hard work on the field, her academic achievements, and her involvement in the community are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Johnston said she is proud of how far her team has come. “The team is doing great things,” she said. “No one thought we would be doing this well.”
Stine said that Johnston recently became a team captain.
“She’s a great leader in everything that she does, but as a first-year starter, we asked her to focus on herself at first,” Stine said. “Two weeks ago, she moved into a caption role. She steps up in tough situations.”
Johnston also throws javelin with the Southern Columbia track and field team. Last season, she broke the school record, throwing 130 feet and 4 inches. “It was absolutely insane. It was so exhilarating,” she said.
Johnston’s outstanding performance continues in the classroom, Stine said. “She takes the hardest classes,” Stine said. “It comes naturally, but she also puts in the hard work.”
Stine said the honors classes aren’t just about the label for Johnston.
“She takes them because she wants to be successful,” she said. “She spends countless hours studying, even on the bus before games.”
Johnston said, “It’s sometimes difficult, but I have good teachers to help me get through. I take as many rigorous classes as possible because I know that they’ll pay off.”
Johnston’s dad, a teacher, has encouraged her in academics, she said. “My dad is a teacher. He’s my biggest motivator and supporter,” she said.
Johnston is the historian of the Spanish Honor Society, a member of the National Honor Society, and the president of the student council.
Johnston is a co-captain of Southern Columbia’s Unified Bocce Ball team.
“We work with special ed students to train and compete,” she said. “It is so much fun. I will definitely be participating again in the winter.”
Stine said she was proud of Johnston’s involvement in the activity.
“It’s such a great thing that got started and she played such an active role in it. It helps eliminate some barriers,” she said. “Watching Quinn interact and be a leader in that environment is really awesome.”
Johnston was also involved in the Spartan Games. “It’s a local version of the Sspecial Olympics,” Stine said. “It’s an incredible event. About 20 schools participate.”
Johnston said the experience was one she won’t forget.
“The students get to play games together and get awards,” she said. “I love to see the smiles on their faces.”
Though only a junior, Johnston is planning ahead and looking toward the future.
“I want to pursue a career in the English field. I’ve taken after my dad,” she said. “I’d also like to pursue track and field in college.”
For now, Johnston said she looks forward to seeing her soccer team continue to grow.
“We’ve grown so close and the team is doing outstanding things,” she said. “I can’t wait to see how much we grow.”