If he clears his first hurdle in Saturday’s District 4/9 Class 3A championship, Selinsgrove’s returning state champion Nate Schon will be shooting for a career milestone in the finals at Clearfield High School.

The unbeaten Selinsgrove junior 220-pounder — one of four Valley wrestlers earning No. 1 seeds for the district tournament — enters the event with a season record of 30-0 and a career mark of 98-4. He placed eighth in the PIAA tournament as a freshman before winning gold as a sophomore, when he went 40-1.

Schon has a bye into the semifinals, where he will meet the winner of a quarterfinal match between Williamsport’s Charlie Lundy (2-17) and St. Mary’s Xavier Barton (13-12).

A win there would set up a possible rematch with Shikellamy rival and fellow junior Adam Young, the No. 2 seed, for a shot at his 100th victory. Young (23-4) is 78-21 in his career and a two-time district silver medalist. Young also has a bye into the semifinals, and will face Cranberry’s Xavier Barton (11-13).

The other Valley No. 1 seeds are Selinsgrove junior Coy Bastian at 160, Seal sophomore Aiden Gaugler at 120, and Shikellamy senior Cade Balestrini at 138.

Bastian, a two-time state qualifier, is 29-2 this season and 92-22 for his career and two-time state qualifier. He will meet Clearfield’s JD Graham (5-11) in the quarterfinals.

Gaugler (27-5) is 55-17 in his career, and placed fourth in last year’s regional. He drew a bye into the semifinals where he will meet Shikellamy’s Damian Wolfe (11-13).

Balestrini (26-3) is seeking to make it four trips to the state tournament in as many seasons. He qualified but did not place his first two seasons, then earned a seventh-place medal last year. He enters the weekend with a career mark of 127-20, and will meet Punxsutawney’s Garrett Fischer (5-14) in the quarterfinals.

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. and continues straight through from the preliminaries through the fifth-place matches, followed by the championship and consolation finals at 4:20 p.m.

The top five place-winners will advance to the Northwest Regional the following weekend in Altoona. The top three from that event will qualify for the state tournament the following week.

