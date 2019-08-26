Schon jumps over Green Dragons' 'D'

The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE – An strange play happened in the third quarter of Selinsgrove’s 28-8 win over Lewisburg on Friday night at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
On his way to an 155-yard night, Selinsgrove junior Nate Schon hurdled a tackler, pretty impressive for a 6-foot, 220-pounder, on his way to a 14-yard gain.
That’s usually been illegal in high school football and the officals threw the flag.
After a discussion, they decided the wave the flag off, making sure the Schon’s athletic run counted.
— Todd Hummel
Not quite the record
Turns out Max Moyers doesn’t quite have the all-time leading rushing record at Lewisburg High School, at least not yet.
Merle Moscarello ran for 3,841 yards in his career at Lewisburg, wrapping up in 2011 with a 1,421 yards and 19 touchdowns, his senior season.
Moyers enters Friday night’s contest with Central Mountain with 3,260 yards.
— Todd Hummel
Time saver
Joey Harris turned a screen pass into a 25-yard gain and a critical third-down conversion late in Danville’s game with Shikellamy on Friday.
Once he was taken down to the turf, the senior halfback had even more work to do. He got on his hands and knees and crawled to the Ironmen’s sideline as quickly as possible, saving his team a valuable timeout for injury.
See, Harris limped off the field with a right ankle sprain early in the second quarter after rushing for a team-high 48 yards on nine carries. His budding breakout as one of Danville’s primary ballcarriers included a pair of bursts for 10 or more yards.
The game clock read 9:11 when Harris left, and it certainly looked like an emergency for the Ironmen when Harris shed his cleat and appeared to be done for the night. However, after the visiting Braves went ahead 9-7 with a 6-plus-minute drive to open the second half, Harris returned to the game with his right foot heavily taped and went about rescuing Danville.
“I talked to the trainer and he said if I’m good to go, I’m good to go,” Harris explained. Then I talked to my coaches and they had faith in me.”
The Ironmen’s coaching staff had enough faith in Harris to give him a third-and-short carry shortly after his return. Then, facing fourth-and-16 on the first play of the fourth, they ran a screen to Harris that Shikellamy stopped short.
Danville got the ball back with 2:16 left in the game and quickly faced third-and-10 from its 20. The screen to Harris gained 25 yards but the pain in his ankle kept him on all fours.
“I was adrenaline-rushed, so I couldn’t really feel it,” he said, “but I felt it when I was trying to make cuts and stuff. It wasn’t hurting, but it felt ... different.”
Harris returned shortly after to deliver one more clutch play, another screen play for 10 yards on third-and-8 that preceded quarterback KJ Riley’s game-winning touchdown run. Harris momentarily stumbled after making the catch, but got his footing and bolted for his sixth first-down conversion of the game.
“I’m not sure how bad (the ankle) is,” he said. “It wasn’t hard to come back from.”
— Scott Dudinskie
Great debut, bad end
Drew Balestrini was another standout player who was injured Friday at Danville. Shikellamy coach Todd Tilford hoped he didn’t lose a quarterback in the 13-9 season-opening loss.
Balestrini, a junior, was strong on both sides of the ball against the Ironmen. He completed three of four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He then rushed for 30 second-half yards, surging for a trio of third-down conversions on the Braves’ would-be game-sealing drive.
“He just made some plays on his own with his feet, made some good decisions,” said Tilford.
Balestrini also broke up two passes in the Braves secondary. He dove to deflect a KJ Riley strike down the middle of the field to Jagger Dressler that would have converted fourth-and-12 late in the first half. In the fourth quarter, he and teammate Eric Shoch jarred loose a 30-yard bomb from Dressler.
Balestrini was injured on the game’s final play, hit hard after scrambling to his left for a shot at the end zone from inside the red zone. His left knee was tended to on the sideline while his teammates met in a postgame huddle on the field.
Tilford, who stayed close by to encourage his player, did not immediately know the extent of the injury.
—Scott Dudinskie
Back from injury
Out of Mount Carmel’s four scoring plays during Friday’s 23-0 triumph over Central Columbia, the loudest cheers might have come after touchdown number three — a 13-yard run by senior Joey Bendas. That Bendas played in the Red Tornadoes’ season opener was notable, as he’d missed both his sophomore and junior seasons due to a torn ACL.
“Joey is an extremely tough kid,” said MCA coach John Darrah. “Each summer, we scrimmage Berwick, and he tore his ACL on a non-contact play as a sophomore. Last summer, he tore the same ACL in the same way (non-contact) in the Berwick scrimmage.”
The two ACL tears didn’t deter Bendas from giving it one more go to compete in his senior season. Bendas’ touchdown run, which gave MCA a 19-0 lead, was the highlight of a nine-carry, 39-yard performance.
“He wanted to come back for his senior season,” Darrah said. “He will put his head down and run. The kids know he is as tough as nails, and they were really happy when he got that touchdown.”
— Josh Funk
Taking control
With the game still in doubt as the second half began, Millersburg junior Chance Crawford took more and more control of the contest — each time he touched the football, but especially so as he wheeled out of the backfield with a handoff.
And when Friday night’s scrap was over, Millersburg owned a 24-6 victory over Nativity, a positive result that snapped the Indians’ 31-game losing streak.
Crawford racked up 103 yards after the break on 12 carries, but was even better once the fourth quarter began and the 5-foot-6, 165-pounder rushed eight times for 97 yards — including touchdown runs of 21 and 29 yards that featured plenty of zigs and zags.
Heck, Nativity had all sorts of problems just finding the diminutive Crawford.
“My line did really well in the second half,” Crawford said, praising the likes of Matt Campbell (6-0, 220), Lukas Zimmerman (5-9, 200), Jaben Jury (5-9, 220), Colton Reed (6-0, 215), Jaden Green (6-1, 255) and Elijah Latshaw (5-9, 210). “They came around.
“When they slant, I hide behind them and I’m quick enough to cut off of them.”
Crawford, who also caught four passes for 92 yards, totaled 226 yards from scrimmage.
— Michael Bullock
Quick start
Another key to Millersburg’s season-opening victory was grabbing a 7-0 lead just 2:51 in after the Indians took the opening kickoff and marched 76 yards on nine plays.
Jonathon Snyder’s juggling reception of a 21-yard Aiden Harman throw punctuated the early drive, but several other plays were key — such as Harman’s 22-yard screen pass to Chance Crawford, Harman’s 11-yard toss to Caden Feaster and Crawford’s 24-yard run.
The Indians picked up four first downs on their game-opening drive, moving the sticks twice on third down — including Harman’s scoring pass to Snyder.
“Getting on the board first, that was a really big confidence booster for us,” Crawford said. “That was huge for us. Before the game, we came out and said that’s what we’re doing. We’re getting the ball first. If we win the coin toss, we’re receiving.
“We came out and we just drove it down their throats. It’s crazy.”
— Michael Bullock