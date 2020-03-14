The start of high school spring sports was delayed — at the very least — Friday when Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all schools will close for two weeks in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Competitions in the Valley were set to begin next week. Now teams will miss at least two weeks of practice, and all contests scheduled for the time frame will be postponed or canceled.
"When we don't have school, we can't have practice," Lewisburg athletic director Mark Temple said, noting the exception for holiday breaks from school. "We can't have practices for the next two weeks, and that's pretty much what every school is doing."
Temple said Lewisburg had approximately 20 different sporting contests scheduled during the two-week period.
"Decisions will need to be made whether to cancel or postpone those games," Temple said. "Maybe we'll cancel nonleague game and adjust the schedule to get league contests played."
Temple said a lot of it was up in the air, and depended on what the PIAA and Heartland Athletic Conference decided to do as far as scheduling or the PIAA-mandated number of practices before being able to compete.
"Those are things that we'll just have to think about," Temple said. "There are a bunch of things we have to figure out."
Despite all the questions, Temple and Milton athletic director Rod Harris both hope there will be a spring season.
"We're just preparing and moving forward with what we're being instructed," Harris said.
Harris, who also serves as the girls track and field coach for the Black Panthers, said he found out during a meeting with the superintendent a little after 3 p.m. Friday.
Then he had to tell Milton's track and field athletes.
"We were allowed to have one last practice, so we gathered the boys and girls teams together in the gym and told them what was going on," Harris said.
Harris said some of the athletes were expecting it, but it was still difficult.
"With the NCAA and pro leagues being shut down, we knew it was probably coming at some point, but there were fingers crossed that it wouldn't," Harris said. "When they heard me actually deliver the message, a lot of kids were visibly upset. That was especially the upperclassmen and seniors, who are worried about losing a whole season."
Harris said the coaching staff went over some tips with how to stay healthy for the kids, and also encouraged them to do the individual workouts at home that the coaches will email.
"Hopefully they will chose to do it," Harris said. "We've had two great weeks of practice. We've been outside a lot more than normal. We're so much further along than we normally would be at this point.
"Hopefully things let up, and we can get back to it."