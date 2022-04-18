Thomas Schultz spun out of his follow-through, pumped his fist and then pounded it into his glove as he strode off the mound toward a throng of excited Vanderbilt teammates Friday night.
Schultz confidently parted the waiting Commodores and their congratulatory slaps on his way to the dugout after keeping the SEC showdown against rival Florida tied through 8 1/2 innings. His strikeout of Gators center fielder Jud Fabian on a 92-mph, letter-high fastball capped 1 2/3 innings of perfect relief for Vandy’s newly-minted closer.
Several minutes later, Jack Bulger’s walk-off single made winners of the ‘Dores, and moved the junior hurler to 2-1 in his junior season in Nashville.
The sparking performance on national television was only the start of a weekend that may be remembered for putting the Lourdes Regional graduate squarely on major league teams’ radar.
On Saturday night, in a game featured by conference’s TV network, Schultz returned to the bump when Vanderbilt inched ahead of Florida 7-6 after seven innings. He punctuated a 1-2-3 eighth with a strikeout, then pitched out of a two-on, no-out jam with another game-ending strikeout.
It was his fifth save of the season, which tied for 56th in Division I baseball.
“It’s exciting just to have the trust from the coaching staff and my team to be put in those late situations,” Schultz said Monday.
The weekend effort, his first back-to-back appearances of the season, dropped Schultz’s ERA to 1.96 in 18 1/3 innings over 14 appearances. He has struck out 22 and walked three. Opponents are hitting just .183 against him. He has thrown strikes on 180 of 259 pitches (69.5%).
“His strike percentage is very, very high,” Vandy coach Tim Corbin told VUCommodores.com recently. “I just like his makeup for what he’s doing.”
A season ago, Schultz made nine starts alongside two of the top pitchers in the nation — Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker — as Vandy advanced to the College World Series finals. He threw the Commodores’ final pitches in Omaha, tossing a scoreless ninth in a 9-0 loss as Mississippi State wrapped up the national championship.
That CWS cameo, which closed his sophomore year (4-2, 4.09 ERA), served as a sneak peek of his new role.
Armed with a two-seam fastball, slider and changeup, Schultz earned his first save (and second of his career) in the Feb. 18 season opener with a perfect ninth against then-No. 7 Oklahoma State. He had six consecutive scoreless outings from Feb. 27-March 20, allowing one hit in 7 2/3 innings. After allowing one run during a three-game sweep by top-ranked Tennessee to start April, he’s thrown six scoreless innings of one-hit ball as Vandy has won five of eight.
“It doesn’t matter when I come into the game,” he said. “I’m just trying to do my job and help my team be in a position to win at the end of the day.”
Following is a look at how some other area graduates (listed in alphabetical order) have fared on college diamonds this season:
Aaron Bollinger, so., IF, Juniata
Bollinger, a Greenwood graduate, has appeared in 24 of 26 games, batting .269 (21 for 78) and ranking second on the team with 16 runs scored. He was 3-for-5 with two runs scored against Penn State-Altoona on March 29.
Damon Dowkus, fr., OF, Indiana (Pa.)
Dowkus, a Mount Carmel alumnus, is 1-for-4 (.250) in pinch-hitting appearances for first-year Eagles coach Steve Kline, the 11-year major leaguer from Winfield. Dowkus doubled in a run against Lock Haven on Feb. 19.
Cade Dressler, fr., LHP, Virginia Commonwealth
Dressler, a Mifflinburg grad, has made eight appearances in relief, striking out 11 over 13 innings with a 4.15 ERA. He opened the season with five scoreless innings in three outings, then threw 5 2/3 shutout in three games from March 15-April 2.
“The biggest thing I have learned is that every day presents new challenges, and I have to compete every day to re-establish myself,” Dressler said.
Braeden Fausnaught, gr., LHP, West Chester
Fausnaught, a Danville alum, is 5-1 with a 3.08 ERA for the Golden Rams, striking out a team-high 68 and walking just 26 in 49 2/3 innings over 10 starts. He struck out at least seven in six outings with a high of 12.
Logan Hile, so., LHP, Bloomsburg
Hile, a Selinsgrove grad, has made seven of his eight appearances in relief, notching a save and striking out 11 over 15 1/3 innings with a 6.46 ERA. He struck out three in two scoreless innings against West Chester on April 2.
Daniel Kanagy, fr., RHP, Charleston
Kanagy, an East Juniata alum, has pitched 3 1/3 innings over three relief appearances, allowing one earned run — with six strikeouts and one walk — for a 2.70 ERA. He fanned five in two scoreless innings at West Liberty on April 2.
Owen Keim, fr., RHP, WVU Potomac State
Keim, a Line Mountain grad, is 5-0 with a 2.49 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings over eight appearances (four starts). He has thrown 16 scoreless innings over his last three outings, allowing 11 hits and fanning 16.
Wyatt Metzger, so., OF/C, Bloomsburg
Metzger, a Selinsgrove alum, is batting .257 (19-for-74) with two doubles, a homer, and 11 RBIs while making 22 starts in 23 games played. He went 2-for-4 with a two-run shot against West Chester on April 2.
Darin Miller, jr., 3B, Millersville
Miller, a Mifflinburg grad, is batting .235 (8-for-34) with six RBIs and eight runs scored in 14 games (nine starts). He has a .381 on-base percentage. He went 2-for-3 with a double against Glenville State on Feb. 27.
Trey Miller, so., RHP, USC Upstate
Miller, a Danville alum, is 1-3 with a 5.71 ERA in 41 innings over 10 outings (7 starts). He allowed one earned run and struck out four in 4 2/3 innings against Clemson on March 1.
Tom Reisinger, so., RHP, East Stroudsburg
Reisinger, a Mount Carmel grad, is 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 43 innings over 10 outings (9 starts). He fanned nine and allowed one earned run on three hits over 5 innings against Millersville on April 2.
Alex Robenolt jr., OF, Slippery Rock
Robenolt, a Danville alum, is batting .345 (39-for-113) with a 1.013 OPS and team-best 31 RBIs while starting all 32 games. He is slugging .637 with 10 doubles and seven homers, including a walk-off against Seton Hill on Friday.
Dakotah Snyder, jr., OF/IF, Juniata
Snyder, a Lewisburg grad, ranks third for the Eagles with a .378 batting average (14-for-37) and is tied for fifth with 10 RBIs. He was 2-for-3 with a run scored at Mount Aloysius on Saturday.
Michael Warren, jr., IF, Juniata
One of just four Eagles to appear in all 26 games, Warren, a Mifflinburg alum, is batting .241 (21-for-87) with three doubles, a homer and 15 runs scored. He hit a solo homer at Mount Aloysius on Saturday.
Dillan Weikel, sr., RHP, Susquehanna
Weikel, a Mifflinburg grad, is 4-3 with a 1.99 ERA and team-best 51 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings over nine starts. He allowed one unearned run on five hits over 8 innings, striking out seven, against Drew on April 9.
Christian Wingard, sr., LHP, Millersville
Wingard, a Millersburg alum, is 4-0 with a 4.08 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings over 13 relief appearances for the Marauders. He fanned six in three scoreless innings against Glenville State on Feb. 27.
Blaise Zeiders, so., OF, Lock Haven
Zeiders, a Selinsgrove grad, has started all 30 games for the Bald Eagles, ranking fifth on the team in batting (.274). He ripped a double, a triple and scored three runs against Indiana (Pa.) on April 5.