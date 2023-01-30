SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Travis Richie led the league-leading Hurricanes to the SCL-II victory.
Richie scored 15 points for Schuylkill Haven (17-3 overall, 8-2 SCL-LL).
Alex Hughes scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Red Raiders (4-15, 2-8).
Schuylkill Haven 48, Lourdes Regional 36
Schuylkill Haven (17-3) 48
Nigel Kuzanga 2 0-0 4; Leyden Hertz 4 3-3 12; Jake Jenan 1 3-4 5; Travis Richie 3 6-10 15; Conlan Buletza 1 0-0 3; Trae Sanders 3 2-5 9. Totals: 14 14-22 48.
3-point goals: C.Buletza, Hertz, Sanders.
Did not score: A.Buletza, TJ Adams, C.Johnson, Xander Martin, Blake Rossi, E.Kline.
Lourdes Regional (4-15) 36
Alex Hughes 7 4-7 20; Austin Lamonica 2 2-2 8; Colin Lokitis 3 2-3 8. Totals: 12 8-14 36.
3-point goals: Hughes 2, Lamonica 2.
Did not score: Owen Sandri, Joey Feudale, Liam Bradley, Brighton Scicchitano, Billy Rishel, Johnny Rishel.
Score by quarters
LR;5;11;15;5 — 36
SH;12;11;15;10 — 48