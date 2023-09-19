The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Kyle Schwarber hit a 483-foot, two-run homer, the Phillies went deep four other times to back Zack Wheeler in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.
Schwarber’s 45th long homer of the season gave the Phillies a six-run lead in the sixth, a drive that cleared the top of the Chop House restaurant in right field at Truist Park. It was the second-farthest ball hit at the home of the Braves and the second-longest homer by Schwarber in his career, 5 feet shy of the ball he hit off Yu Darvish in the NL Championship Series at San Diego last year.
Philadelphia opened a 31/2-game lead over Arizona for the top NL wild card.
Atlanta lost its fourth straight but was assured a bye in the Wild Card Series and home-field advantage in the Division Series when Milwaukee lost 1-0 at St. Louis.
Cardinals 1, Brewers 0
ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright earned his 200th win, pitching seven innings of four-hit ball in a vintage performance as St. Louis beat Milwaukee.
It was the longest outing this season for the 42-year-old Wainwright (5-11), who struck out three and walked two. He has won consecutive starts — both against first-place teams — after going 0-10 with a 10.72 ERA over his previous 11 games between June 24 and Sept. 7.
Mets 2, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the ninth inning, and New York knocked Miami out of playoff position.
Mark Vientos had an RBI single and José Butto pitched six stingy innings to help the fourth-place Mets play spoiler again with their second consecutive win over a postseason contender. New York also beat the Cincinnati Reds at home on Sunday.
Miami fell a half-game behind the idle Chicago Cubs for the third and final National League wild card. Cincinnati is also a half-game in front of the Marlins after defeating Minnesota on Monday night.
McNeil pulled a slider from closer Tanner Scott (8-5) over the right-field wall for his 10th homer. That snapped a string of seven straight scoreless outings for Scott, who hadn’t allowed an earned run in 18 appearances since July 31.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 8, Astros 7
HOUSTON — Cedric Mullins hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning to rally Baltimore past Houston.
Houston led by two entering the ninth before closer Ryan Pressly (3-5) allowed consecutive singles to Ryan O’Hearn and Austin Hays with one out. Mullins then hit his 15th homer into the seats in right field to put the Orioles on top.
Yordan Alvarez reached second to start the bottom of the ninth on a throwing error by Gold Glove third baseman Ramón Urías. Pinch-runner Jake Meyers advanced when José Abreu lined out to right field, but held at third when Kyle Tucker grounded out to second. Cionel Pérez was replaced by Yennier Cano, who struck out Chas McCormick to get his seventh save.
Gunnar Henderson had three hits, including his AL-leading ninth triple, and O’Hearn had a career-high five hits with two RBIs for the AL East-leading Orioles a day after they clinched their first postseason berth since 2016.
Baltimore moved 2 1/2 games ahead of second-place Tampa Bay.
Red Sox 4, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas manager Bruce Bochy felt the Rangers had everything set up nicely to go to Will Smith with a one-run lead in the eighth inning.
Things went sideways in a hurry, especially after Smith promptly walked Boston’s No. 8 hitter, and gave up a double to the ninth-place batter who didn’t have a hit in his previous 17 at-bats.
Rob Refsnyder had a two-run single right after hot-hitting Rafael Devers was intentionally walked with one out, and Adam Duvall followed with a sacrifice fly. The Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the playoff-chasing Rangers, who lost their fourth in a row.
INTERLEAGUE
White Sox 6, Nationals 1
WASHINGTON — Mike Clevinger pitched a six-hitter for his third career complete game, and Chicago beat Washington.
Luis Robert Jr. hit a three-run homer for Chicago, which improved to 5-12 in September. Tim Anderson had four of the team’s 15 hits.
Reds 7, Twins 3
CINCINNATI — Rookie Connor Phillips pitched three-hit ball over seven innings for his first major league win, Will Benson drove in three runs, and Cincinnati beat Minnesota.
Cincinnati (79-73) won for the fifth time in seven games and trails Chicago (78-72) by .0003 for the NL’s final wild-card berth.