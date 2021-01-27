You’re doing it again.
That was the message my subconscious sent my brain as I stammered through the start of a question to Dan Severn.
It was just after his Northumberland Christian girls held off Mount Carmel last week, and I stepped into a trap I can’t seem to avoid.
I wanted to know what it meant for the Warriors to win the battle of defending district champions. How much more validation did they earn by beating a team with the Red Tornadoes’ pedigree? What kind of watershed moment was it for their program?
Oh, you must stop!
I pulled the question out of a tailspin before it could crash and burn. I told Severn I knew he didn’t view the win in such grandiose terms.
Northumberland Christian girls basketball is well beyond having to prove itself. If winning the District 4 Class A title in its first try didn’t do the trick, then advancing to the state quarterfinals certainly did.
For some reason, however, I struggle to think of Norry Christian as more than the little team that could. A perpetual Cinderella.
It may be because the long-standing Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (established in 1979) has rarely produced challengers to public school teams.
The 2013-14 Meadowbrook Christian boys (who were district runners-up, and won a first-round state playoff) were celebrated more for their singularity than their accomplishments during a magical run. The same was true for Northumberland last season, though the Warriors took a calculated path to their breakthrough. They parlayed ACAA dominance into a national christian school tournament championship before venturing into PIAA play, all while beefing up their nonleague schedule each year.
The Warriors have become a program that teams seeking competition want to play. That brought them to Mount Carmel on Jan. 18. It kept them on the schedule of defending District 4 Class 3A champion Bloomsburg, and those of three other state qualifiers: Millville, Nativity BVM and Sullivan County.
To my mind, playing at Mount Carmel was a test like the Warriors’ state quarterfinal that never was. COVID-19 took away their opportunity to play Susquehanna Community and perhaps beyond in March, but in the Red Tornadoes they faced a fellow district champion which also graduated just one starter.
“This game was pretty big for us, the biggest so far in our season, especially since we lost to them by one point last time,” said Warriors junior Emily Garvin, referring to a 36-35 game at the 2018 Weatherly holiday tournament. “So it was fun to play them again ... and fun to beat them, too.”
“It’s super-big because they’re a whole (class) ahead of us,” said senior Kaitlyn Bookwalter. “So it’s really big for a little school like us to come in and take away a win.”
When the teams met at Weatherly two seasons ago, Mount Carmel had won seven district championships in eight seasons and qualified for the state playoffs in 10 consecutive years. After their one-point game, the Red Tornadoes won another district crown and then played within a bucket of eventual state champion Bellwood-Antis in the Class 2A second round. The Warriors won a National Christian School Athletic Association division title after finishing second the previous year, and the stage was set for their PIAA debut.
When they met last week, Northumberland had a winning streak of 21 games (now 25) and the motivation to gather for a shootaround before boarding the bus.
“We knew it was going to be difficult,” Bookwalter said, “but we knew we how much we wanted it.”
The Warriors bolted to an early 11-2 lead, and they were up 21-10 with about five minutes to play in the first half. Mount Carmel closed with a 19-5 run to go ahead 29-26 at the break, but the trademark defense that built the Red Tornadoes’ dynasty didn’t make Northumberland crack like so many other opponents over the years.
“We started to make a little bit of a run, and they looked a little tired,” said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano. “Then they composed themselves. Hat’s off to them.”
If anything, the Warriors thrived under the pressure. Although they made mistakes, those were ultimately offset by winning plays.
“What I talked with the girls about in the locker room was how proud I am of the results and their hard work,” Severn said. “It’s really the preparation and practice that gets us here.”
Northumberland appears to have the components in place to remain a District 4 contender for the foreseeable future, starting with Severn’s dedicated coaching staff of Jeff Ulmer, Jimmy Bouder and Ben Wilhelm. Garvin, an all-state guard, and 6-foot-plus twins Anna and Emma Ulmer are juniors, and there is tremendous enthusiasm at the junior high and elementary levels.
The Warriors’ success in recent seasons significantly raised the bar for the program, inspiring all who pull on their blue jersey to reach for it.
They’re not asked to do anything more.
They have nothing to prove.
“The things we’ve talked about this year,” said Severn, “are practice hard, play with intensity, believe and have fun.”
Scott Dudinskie covers girls basketball for The Daily Item. Email comments to sdudinskie@dailyitem.com.