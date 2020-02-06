SELINSGROVE — Playing from behind almost the entire second half, Susquehanna put itself in position to knock off a ranked opponent Wednesday night.
However, the River Hawks watched in anguish as their hopes were scuttled by a quasi-jump hook shot — with merely 0.9 seconds remaining.
Makenzie Mason’s off-balance shot from the right edge of the paint propelled Scranton to a 62-61 victory over the scrappy River Hawks in Landmark Conference women’s basketball.
Mason and Bridget Monaghan each scored 18 points for the nationally ranked Royals (17-3, 7-2), who sit alone in second place in the Landmark standings and continued their mastery of the frustrated River Hawks by shrugging off a late three-point deficit.
Susquehanna (12-8, 4-5) popped four players into double figures — Sadie Comfort scored 17 points, Amalia Esposito scored 15, and Erin McQuillen and Nevin Hoenninger each scored 10 — yet couldn’t avoid falling to the visiting Royals for the 48th consecutive meeting. Susquehanna’s lone win came during the 1983-84 season.
Susquehanna is tied for fifth place, and the top four make the Landmark playoffs.
That’s what made Wednesday night’s result so difficult to accept for Gabby Holko’s River Hawks, who trailed by 12 (54-42) after Monaghan opened the fourth quarter by burying the last of her four 3-pointers.
“I won’t say moral victory, because we’re hurting right now,” said Holko, Susquehanna’s first-year coach. “I told our kids in the locker room that if we play like this the rest of the way out, we should be in a really good spot.”
What followed, however, was a 17-4 Susquehanna outburst that pushed the River Hawks ahead (59-58) with 2:32 remaining on Esposito’s runner. Susquehanna displayed balance throughout its fourth-quarter push as five players scored.
Esposito made it 61-58 with 2:02 to go by canning two free throws.
While Mason’s spinning move in the paint led to a bucket with 1:03 to play that brought the Royals within a single point, the River Hawks were unable to score on any of their last four possessions — three missed shots and an untimely turnover.
Scranton took possession with 6.6 seconds to play, and Monaghan’s entry from the top of the circle located Mason with just enough time to get one last look. Once she rolled to her right, lifted off and fired, the ball dropped through the hoop.
Susquehanna immediately called time with 0.9 showing, opting to inbounds the ball on the River Hawks’ side of the midcourt stripe. A hurried Esposito took the final shot, but it was well off the mark.
The River Hawks struggled to rebound early, but they were able to solve that dilemma as the game wore on. They also were buoyed by the perimeter shooting of Comfort, who buried four deep looks in the first half to keep it close.
Comfort’s banked trey in the fourth quarter helped fuel SU’s determined rally.
“I love coaching her,” Holko said. “She comes ready to go every single day and it doesn’t matter if she plays two minutes or 20 minutes.”
What also proved problematic was when the foul-riddled Esposito twice had to sit down in the second half — one eight-minute stretch in the third and a two-minute spell in the fourth — and that took a creative offensive influence off the floor.
Nonetheless, Susquehanna dug in and battled. The River Hawks fell just short.
“I’m extremely proud of how our kids played,” Holko said. “Still hurts. It really does hurt. Our girls worked extremely hard.”
SCRANTON 62,
SUSQUEHANNA 61
Scranton (17-3, 7-2) 62
Bridget Monaghan 7-12 0-0 18; Makenzie Mason 7-11 4-4 18; Emily Sheehan 3-13 2-2 9; Sofia Recupero 4-7 0-1 8; Lily Warhaftig 1-3 0-0 2; Kyra Quigley 2-5 1-2 5; Danielle McCurdy 0-1 2-2 2; Hannah Angelini 0-2 0-0 0; Carly Heineman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 9-11 62.
Susquehanna (12-8, 4-5) 61
Sadie Comfort 6-10 0-0 17; Amalia Esposito 4-11 7-9 15; Erin McQuillen 4-7 0-0 10; Nevin Hoenninger 2-5 6-6 10; Olivia Brandt 2-7 0-0 6; Madi Welliver 0-4 3-4 3; Kaitlyn Lynch 0-1 0-0 0; Alexa Petrozzino 0-1 0-0 0; Rachel Sweger 0-0 0-0 0; Alanna Connolly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 16-19 61.
Halftime: Scranton 38-34. 3-point goals: Scranton 5-23 (Monaghan 4-7, Sheehan 1-8, Angelini 0-1, Heineman 0-1, Mason 0-2, Warhaftig 0-2, Quigley 0-2), Susquehanna 9-18 (Comfort 5-9, McQuillen 2-2, Brandt 2-4, Esposito 0-1, Hoenninger 0-1, Lynch 0-1). Rebounds: Scranton 28 (Recupero 7), Susquehanna 32 (Esposito 6, McQuillen 6, Welliver 6). Assists: Scranton 14 (Monaghan 4, Warhaftig 4), Susquehanna 10 (Esposito 3, McQuillen 3). Total fouls: Scranton 16, Susquehanna 12. Fouled out: Welliver. Turnovers: Scranton 11, Susquehanna 15. A: 177.