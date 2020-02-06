SCRANTON — Four players scored in double-digits to lead Scranton in a 66-62 overtime win over Susquehanna University Wednesday night in the John Long Center.
The River Hawks, 13-7 overall and 6-3 in the Landmark Conference, took their biggest lead of the game, 32-19 a few minutes into the second half, but Scranton answered with a 17-4 run to tie the game 36-all with 12:36 to play.
It was the Royals’ first lead of the game.
The advantage swung back and forth for the rest of regulation and most of overtime.
Scranton senior Kyle DeVerna made a 3-pointer with 2:45 left to give the Royals a six-point edge at 60-54. They wouldn’t trail for the rest of the game.
Matt Lacorte, Danny Frauenheim and Bryce Butler all scored 12 points to lead Susquehanna.
Jackson Danzig scored 16 points to lead Scranton, which improved to 15-5 overall and 7-2 in the conference.