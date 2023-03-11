SCRANTON — There were times Saturday when Lewisburg managed to trade baskets with Scranton Prep.
The problem for the Green Dragons was that even in their best stretches, they were not making a fair trade.
“We hung in there for the first quarter or so, then we started trading 2s for 3s,” Lewisburg coach Brent Sample said after Scranton Prep shot 60 percent from 3-point range in a 68-35 rout in a PIAA Class 4A girls basketball home-court rout Saturday afternoon.
Scranton Prep was 9-for-15 from beyond the arc, while Lewisburg was 1-for-9.
The Classic have won their last 80 Lackawanna League games while winning six straight Division 1 titles. They are 5-1 while playing in the last six District 2 Class 4A championship games.
“We watched a lot of film and we knew their first eight girls can shoot 3-pointers,” Sample said. “They were getting dribble penetration on us, then hitting open 3s.”
When the Classics started adding easy baskets off turnovers created by their full-court pressure, the game got out of hand.
Maya Jenkins scored 13 points in the first quarter, including Scranton Prep’s last 10 to turn a 9-all tie into a 19-11 lead.
The Classics (22-2) outscored the Green Dragons, 16-3, in the first six minutes of the second quarter with the help of seven turnovers. They reached the mercy rule at 56-25 with 2:30 left in the third quarter as the result of a 15-5 run.
Jenkins had three 3-pointers in the first quarter, and was 5-for-6 from long range while scoring 20 points.
Rita Collins, younger sister of Bucknell star guard Cecelia Collins, and Bella Dennebaum added 12 points each. Collins also made three steals. Dennebaum had a team-high six rebounds and three assists.
Ashlynn Moore came off the bench to add nine points, on 4-for-5 shooting, and five steals.
Lewisburg (18-9) got a career-high 14 points from sophomore forward Elsa Fellon, who went 7-for-9 from the floor and 2-for-3 from the line.
“Some of our young girls did some really good things,” Sample said.
Fellon and Keeley Baker roamed the paint as Lewisburg broke through Scranton Prep’s pressure and started 4-for-5 from the floor, all from inside 5 feet.
Baker had a three-point play for a 7-7 tie, and freshman Maddy Moyers drove the right side for the last tie at 9 with 3:12 left in the first quarter.
Baker finished with seven points in her final game. Teagan Osunde came off the bench to grab six rebounds. Maddie Still and Sophie Kilbride each had three assists, while Moyers had three steals.
PIAA CLASS 4A GIRLS BASKETBALL
FIRST ROUND
Scranton Prep 68, Lewisburg 35
Scranton Prep (22-2) 68
Ashlyn Moore 4 0-0 9; Rita Collins 5 2-2 12; Maya Jenkins 6 3-4 20; Claire McGrath 1 2-2 5; Riley Ritterbusch 1 0-0 3; Jayna McIntyre 1 0-0 3; Gianna Cafarella 2 0-0 4; Bella Dennebaum 6 0-0 12. Totals: 26 7-8 68.
3-point goals: Jenkins 5, McGrath, McIntyre, Moore, Ritterbusch.
Did not score: Addison Ahern, Cecelia Haggerty, Maeve Haggerty, Jenna Hillebrand, Kori Ortiz.
Lewisburg (18-9) 35
Sydney Bolinsky 0 1-2 1; Maddy Moyers 2 0-0 4; Addy Wuerdeman 2 0-0 5; Elsa Fellon 6 2-3 14; Teagan Osunde 1 0-0 2; Addyson Shedleski 1 0-0 2; Keeley Baker 3 1-1 7. Totals: 15 4-6 35.
3-point goals: Wuerdeman.
Did not score: Faridah Aboueid, Maddie Still, Katherine Batkowski, Lauren Schwartz, Sophie Kilbride.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;11;7;10;7 — 35
Scranton Prep;19;19;23;7 — 68