NEWARK, N.J. — Andre Screen celebrated his 21st birthday with a scoresheet-stuffing performance in Bucknell's 79-63 nonconference win Saturday at New Jersey Institute of Technology.
The 7-foot-1 junior posted 10 points, eight rebounds, and five assists as the Bison won for the fourth time in their last five games.
Xander Rice scored a game-high 14 points, Elvin Edmonds IV added 11, and Alex Timmerman had 10 and six rebounds to help the Bison improve to 6-3 on the season. Eleven different Bucknell players scored a point, and the bench contributed 26 to help the Bison match their best nine-game start in six years.
"Total team effort today, which is what you need to win on the road," said Bison coach Nathan Davis. "With the exception of one brief stretch at the start of the second half, we were very solid defensively and held them to one shot. Offensively, we shared the ball very well, got paint touches, and got good minutes from the guys coming in off the bench. That's a good formula to win on the road."
Bucknell shot 52.5% from the field while holding NJIT to 32.8%. It was Bucknell's seventh game of nine hitting the 50% mark. The Bison came into the game as one of only four teams in the nation shooting over 50% while holding opponents under 38%.
The Bison took control with a 20-4 run in the early moments, and they maintained a double-digit lead for the final 23 minutes on the way to their first road win in three tries this season.
Bucknell held NJIT to 6-for-28 shooting and only one offensive rebound in the first half. After the Bison fell behind 4-0, Timmerman scored six points in an 8-0 run that accounted for the game's only lead change.
Josh Adoh and Josh Bascoe hit 3-pointers in a 10-0 spurt that stretched the margin to 20-8. A few minutes later, freshman Brady Muller joined the fun with his first career 3-pointer.
NJIT closed within seven at 25-18 when Kjell de Graaf hit the team's only 3-pointer in 13 tries in the first half, but the Bison responded with a 10-2 run heading into the break.
The Highlanders (1-7) started the second half 5-for-7, hitting two threes along with two Mekhi Gray putbacks, but they never got closer than 11 as Bucknell hit its first four shots of the half.
Bucknell 79, NJIT 63
Bucknell (6-3) 79
Motta 3-7 0-0 8, Screen 5-9 0-0 10, Timmerman 4-5 2-5 10, Edmonds 4-8 2-2 11, Rice 6-8 0-0 14, van der Heijden 3-7 1-1 9, Bijiek 2-3 0-0 4, Bascoe 1-7 2-2 5, Adoh 1-3 0-0 3, Muller 1-1 0-0 3, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0, Delev 0-0 0-0 0, Fulton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-59 7-10 79.
NJIT (1-7) 63
Osawe 2-8 0-0 4, de Graaf 2-5 6-9 11, Gray 3-6 3-4 9, Hess 3-11 0-1 9, Sullivan 2-6 3-4 8, Coleman 3-10 2-2 9, McMillian 2-3 2-4 6, Faison 1-1 0-0 2, Mason 1-4 3-4 5, Anderson 0-4 0-0 0, Nankin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 19-28 63.
Halftime: Bucknell 35-20. 3-Point Goals: Bucknell 10-23 (Motta 2-3, Rice 2-4, van der Heijden 2-5, Adoh 1-1, Muller 1-1, Bascoe 1-4, Edmonds 1-5), NJIT 6-26 (Hess 3-9, Sullivan 1-3, de Graaf 1-3, Coleman 1-5, McMillian 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Osawe 0-3). Rebounds: Bucknell 39 (Screen 8), NJIT 28 (Coleman 8). Assists: Bucknell 17 (Screen, Rice 5), NJIT 11 (Coleman 3). Total Fouls: Bucknell 21, NJIT 12. A: 299.