SELINSGROVE — Sydney Schmouder and her Selinsgrove teammates did everything in their power to restore a three-goal lead in the third quarter of Friday's Districts 2/4 Class 2A field hockey semifinal game.
The Seals responded to a Wallenpaupack goal with an 11-minute torrent of pressure that resulted in six penalty corners and some near-miss shots, but, ultimately, nothing to show for them.
So when the visiting Buckhorns pulled within one early in the fourth, it became a harrowing challenge for Selinsgrove to simply stay in front.
"It was very, very chaotic, but I think we did a good job of staying calm," said Schmouder, a junior link. "We knew that we couldn't let up, and held them pretty well, I think."
The Seals limited Wallenpaupack scoring star Hannah Karp to a pair of second-half goals, and played some defense with possession late to post a 3-2 win at rain-soaked Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
"It was really chaotic on the field, but I think that we really kept our heads and we knew what we had to do," said Selinsgrove senior Isa Napoli, who matched the team-high with her 12th goal to help forge a 3-0 halftime lead. "We just pushed through."
The second-seeded Seals (14-5) advance to the championship game against No. 1 Crestwood, a 2-1 overtime winner against Wyoming Valley West in the other semifinal. The final is slated for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wyoming Seminary H.S. in Kingston.
Selinsgrove also extended its streak of state playoff appearances to 20 consecutive seasons.
"We knew what the weather was going to be, and we knew we needed to put (a goal) in early because you don't know if you're getting a full game in," said Seals coach Roz Erb. "That, and we did have a game plan, what we wanted to do with the ball against this team. It worked out that first half.
"I'm so proud of them. Not just the offense and the three goals they got, but I thought our backs held us together during some times when we had some nerves."
Selinsgrove sophomore Lexi Freed sparked the attack from the start, making a couple runs on the right flank toward the circle. Just 2:11 into the game, the pressure paid off when junior Alayna Davis settled the ball in the center of circle and tucked a shot into the right corner of cage.
The Seals scored just three minutes into the second quarter when Schmouder uncorked a hard shot during a corner play. Napoli played the ball off pads near the left post for a 2-0 lead that prompted Wallenpaupack (13-6-1) to pull freshman goalie Breanna Conklin for sophomore goalie Delaney Murphy.
Selinsgrove struck again in the flow of play when sophomore Carly Aument collected the ball in the center of the circle and tapped it ahead to classmate Ali Bucher for the finish. The assist was Aument's 50th career point.
Karp, whose two goals Friday gave her 36 total (and 80 points) for the season, handled the insert on all 11 Buckhorn corner plays. She passed on three in the first half, but took matters into her own hands after halftime. She dribbled to space and hit reverse-stick shots on consecutive corners in the opening minute of the second. The first was stopped by Seals goalie Riley Batdorf, but the second made it 3-1.
"I think that she has really good stick skills, and she was able to put the ball in the right place at times," Napoli said.
Selinsgrove answered with that sequence of six corners — twice as many as they had in the 30-minute first half — to take back the momentum. Wallenpaupack thwarted several well-executed plays, using a Murphy save and several strong flies to kept the score 3-1 through three periods.
"We had a really good second half of that third quarter. That was key," Erb said. "We should have scored a fourth goal in the third quarter; we had many, many opportunities. When we didn't put a fourth goal in, I was afraid the fourth quarter might end up like that.
"We had so many opportunities around the circle where we could have put the game away."
Karp initiated the attack in the fourth, wearing out the right flank to generate a series of four corners in just more than five minutes. She swept a couple drives off the inserts, with Batdorf stopping one and Schmouder blocking another. On the last corner in the sequence, Karp swept the ball straightaway and then ran down the rebound to the right side of the circle for a quick diagonal shot to the left side of the cage. The goal left the Seals with 9:14 to protect a 3-2 edge.
"(Karp) did a great job executing a few times," said Schmouder. "We had our adrenaline up, and we knew that we could not let them score. We had to keep it on our end."
The Buckhorns earned the last two of 11 corners with 3:15 to play. Karp passed out of a double-team to Scarlett Schratt for a shot Batdorf saved, and Schmouder then pressured Karp into a reverse-stick shot that sailed wide of the cage. The Seals played keep-away in their attacking end to run out the final minute-plus.
"We were all nervous coming into the game, but we were all extremely confident," Napoli said. "We knew that we could come out with a win."
DISTRICTS 2/4 CLASS 2A FIELD HOCKEY
SEMIFINAL
At Selinsgrove H.S.
NO. 2 SELINSGROVE 3,
NO. 3 WALLENPAUPACK 2
First quarter
S-Alayna Davis, 12:49.
Second quarter
S-Isa Napoli, 12:04; S-Ali Bucher (Carly Aument), 5:56.
Third quarter
W-Hannah Karp, 13:24.
Fourth quarter
W-Karp, 9:14.
Shots: S 20-11. Corners: S 12-11. Cards: W (Karp, green, 4th, 5:44). Defensive saves: Wallenpaupack 2. Saves: Wallenpaupack 15 (Delaney Murphy 10, Breanna Conklin 5); Selinsgrove 8 (Riley Batdorf).