A week ago, Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks warned his team that just because it had won its first meeting against first-round district opponent Shamokin, that was no guarantee that the second meeting would have the same result.
The Seals took the lesson to heart in eliminating the Indians — and now they’re hoping to flip it on Jersey Shore.
Selinsgrove (8-3) is now the team trying to take down a higher-rated opponent on the road that got the better of it in the regular season, as the Bulldogs (11-0) edged the Seals by a 9-7 score in the first meeting. This time, the Seals are hoping that a relaxed mindset can help make the difference in tonight’s District 4 Class 4A final.
“I’ve told the kids to just go have fun, because there is absolutely no pressure on us,” Hicks said. “Depending on the poll you look at, you’re playing either the first or second-ranked team in the state on their field. So we’ll go and see what happens.”
What happened last time was a defensive struggle that saw the teams combine for just 229 yards of offense, as neither side could solve the other team’s defense. That, and an abundance of mistakes, didn’t have Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish looking back on that first meeting with fondness, even though the Bulldogs were the winners that night.
“We did not play a good game against Selinsgrove in our first game,” Gravish said. “Our team and staff was disappointed in our performance. We had way too many penalties and turnovers. We were really young to start the season, losing 18 seniors from last year. We were trying to figure out how our personnel fit our systems, and we do feel better about our team at this point in the season.”
The Bulldogs’ progress since that game was evident in their semifinal win, as they crushed Lewisburg 48-7 for their eighth consecutive rout of the season. Only Selinsgrove and Montoursville have managed to stick with Jersey Shore to the end this season; every other opponent has fallen by at least three touchdowns against the Bulldogs.
That doesn’t mean Gravish is expecting an easy time tonight. This will be the teams’ fourth meeting in the playoffs in the past five years, and he’s seen Selinsgrove enough to know that nothing comes easy against the Seals.
“I believe this will be the 17th time we have played in nine years,” Gravish said. “They are a really good team and are well coached. They seldom make any mistakes.”
The Seals certainly haven’t made many since that first meeting with Jersey Shore. Selinsgrove is 8-1 since that battle with the Bulldogs, with its lone loss coming against Southern Columbia. In the nine games since facing Jersey Shore, the Seals have added a solid offense behind running backs Brandon Hile and Tucker Teats and quarterback Mark Pastore, and they’ve averaged just fewer than 32 points a game over their past nine contests.
That could prove critical against a Jersey Shore offense that averages 41.5 points per game. Even though the Seals slowed down Haydn Packer and the rest of the Bulldogs in the first meeting, Hicks knows that they’re likely to need their offense to complement the defense in order to get the job done this time.
“They’ve put up a ton of points against some pretty good football teams,” Hicks said. “We were able to limit them the first time, but outside of Southern Columbia, this is probably the best offense all year that we will face. To try to shut them down twice in a year is a challenge, to say the least.
“We’ll have to play good special teams to give them a long field to drive, and offensively, we’ve got to be able to move the football, both running and through the air. We’re going to need a balanced attack to keep them guessing.”