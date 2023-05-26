SHIPPENSBURG — Sitting on an infield bench just a few feet from a makeshift training room, Carly Aument wondered whether the time she posted in her heat of the Class 3A 200-meter dash Friday would be fast enough to propel the Selinsgrove junior into the championship chase.
When the Seals’ sprinting specialist did not hear her name blast from the speakers parsed about Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium, Aument knew she wouldn’t be running alongside Pennsylvania’s fastest young ladies.
What Aument did not know was just how close she came to pocketing her first state-level medal, which will come today. Unfortunately, the youngster fell short of a spot in the 200 meters’ final eight by a mere .01 seconds.
Aument’s fate was eerily similar several hours earlier as her bid for a berth in the 100-meter finals was short-circuited by, yep, .01. So amazingly close to running for a medal, yet so painfully short of the time needed.
Third in her heat of the 100 — two-time Class 3A champion Laila Campbell was in the lane next to Aument’s starting assignment, while Cheltenham’s Mariah Whitfield was flanked on her right — Aument was outleaned at the finish line by Whitfield. And while Whitfield’s 12.18 was just enough to propel her into today’s final, Aument’s 12.19 had her in the mix for a medal.
“They pulled me along a lot,” Aument said of Campbell and Whitfield. “I didn’t run the time I wanted, but (Whitfield) had the push at the finish line.”
The powerfully built Campbell eased home in 11.63.
“It felt cool to come out here and run against someone like that,” Aument added.
Several hours later, Aument wound up finishing fourth in her 200 heat — despite clocking a 24.77 that shaved some .14 seconds off her personal record — forcing the usually upbeat youngster to sit idle while another heat played out nearby. Unfortunately, Aument was denied again by .01 as Upper St. Clair’s Dani Prunzik popped a 24.76 that squeezed the senior past Aument and into today’s championship round.
“I came in today knowing it would be hard and I’d be going against the best around,” Aument admitted. “And the best I could do was do my best.”
Selinsgrove’s Abby Parise was riding plenty of positive waves after claiming golds at last weekend’s District 4 meet in the hurdle events, but the Seals junior struggled to finish the 300 hurdles after a difficult experience in the 100 hurdles. Danville’s Sarah Sharp also ran in the 300 hurdles, posting a 47.05 that placed her 20th in the overall mix.
Much warmer in the afternoon than it was in the morning, Shikellamy’s Elli Ronk didn’t have much time between her heat of the 400 and the second 400 the Braves junior ran in the meet-ending 4x400 relay. Ronk posted a 1:00.55 in the open 400, but went slightly faster as Shikellamy’s anchor (her split was 1:00.12) as the Braves (Lauryn Michaels, Emma Koontz, Paige Fausey and Ronk) wheeled to a 4:07.
An accomplished soccer player with lots of perspective, Ronk finds it easier to score three goals in a single game than run the grueling 400.
“At states, the only thing is the competition here is insane every year,” Ronk said. “You’ve just to go out and give it your all.
“Me and my team, we have a little hug before everything and we’re like, ‘We can be proud of each other if we try our hardest.’”
The Braves’ Cameron Hoover enjoyed her best effort of the triple jump on her third and final attempt — she didn’t qualify for the finals — hitting a 33-2 that left her well back of eventual champ Ava Alexander of West Chester Rustin (41-5½).
Lewisburg finished 16th among the 4x100 relay qualifiers, as the quartet of Asha Hohmuth, Maddie Still, Maddy Moyers and Caroline Blakeslee clocked a 49.23 that was a shade slower than their seed time (49.22).
Freshman Baylee Espinosa opened the meet for the Green Dragons in the 1,600, running a 5:08.05 that lowered her personal-best time by several seconds yet left her well back of champion Olivia Cieslak of Haverford (4:49.01).
Hazel Buonopane was Lewisburg’s lone competitor in the field events, as she cleared 10-3 in the pole vault. Katie Urbine of Solanco won the morning competition by popping a meet-record 13-9. She tried to reach 14 feet only to miss on all three of her attempts.