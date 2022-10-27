CLARKS SUMMIT — Carly Aument says she can run just about as fast while dribbling the field hockey ball as she does while sprinting down the track as a District 4 champion in the 100- and 200-meter dash.
With Selinsgrove caught in a tie game on the road with less than three minutes left, Aument proved it.
Aument’s breakaway goal with 2:47 remaining Thursday night lifted the Seals over top-seeded and host Abington Heights for a 2-1 victory in the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional semifinals.
The win sends Selinsgrove into the final Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Wyoming Valley West’s Spartan Stadium against defending champion Crestwood. The teams met in last year’s final that Crestwood won, 2-1.
The speed Aument flashed while running down the middle of the field after receiving the breakout pass from Allison Bucher has given her plenty of experience.
“I look and see where the goalie’s position and then, I send to where she’s not, in the cage, most likely far post,” Aument said.
That’s exactly where Aument went, just inside the right post to allow Selinsgrove to take advantage of the clear control it showed after Abington Heights had broken in front.
“I won’t even blame it on a long bus road,” Seals coach Roz Erb said. “This is the way we tend to play. We kind of have to ease into the game, kind of read the other team, see where we can take advantage of situations.”
On the other side of the field, Abington Heights coach Glenn Carr pointed out how his team has scored more in the first than any other quarter throughout the season, and lamented the observation that his team spent more time playing as if it was protecting the 1-0 lead than continuing to attack.
After Abington Heights took the game’s only five shots in the first 7:04, and scored when Caroline Pease converted a rebound on a penalty corner, Selinsgrove controlled the midfield, and kept advancing into the offensive end.
“I just thought we had stellar defensive play from our outside mids,” Erb said. “Lexi Felty on the left was a wall.”
Erb also credited Ava Blair and Cassidy Kibler with controlling the game with “smart free hits.”
After Abington Heights scored, Selinsgrove took the game’s remaining 12 shots, and had its last 11 penalty corners.
Aside from some anxious moments as the Comets advanced into the circle in the final 25 seconds, trying to earn a penalty corner to extend the game, the game was about whether the Seals could eventually break through.
Abington Heights carried the lead all the way to the fourth quarter and Erb kept the pressure on.
“I usually sub a little bit more than I did tonight,” Erb said. “My main worry was that we could sustain our activity — we were very active — and still have the skill to finish stuff off.
“I was hoping we could run on the adrenaline and it worked out for us that way.”
The tying goal came after the Seals earned penalty corners 27 seconds and 1:33 into the fourth quarter.
Kibler received the corner insert and sent a hard drive on goal.
Aument got to the rebound, and slipped a backhand pass to Bucher, who converted from near the right post to tie the game.
DISTRICTS 2/4 CLASS 2A FIELD HOCKEY
SEMIFINAL
At Abington Heights HS
SELINSGROVE 2
ABINGTON HEIGHTS 1
First quarter
AH-Caroline Pease, 7:56
Fourth quarter
S-Allison Bucher (Carly Aument), 13:24; S-Aument (Bucher), 2:47
Shots: S 12-5. Corners: S 11-1. Cards: None. Defensive saves: None. Saves: Selinsgrove 4 (Bella Auman), Abington Heights 9 (Emma Newman).