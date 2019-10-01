The Associated Press
SELINSGROVE — Noah Derr scored twice in the opening 10 minutes, and nine Selinsgrove players were involved in the first-half scoring during the Seals’ 8-0 win over Shikellamy on Monday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer.
Selinsgrove 8, Shikellamy 0
First half
S-Noah Derr (Joshua Pontius), 36:22; S-Derr (Nick Ritter), 30:20; S-Owen Magee (Kyle Ruhl), 26:46; S-Ritter, 25:54; S-Jamison Bohner (Aiden Hunt), 10:29; S-Ryan Mangels (Matt Gilbert), 2:45.
Second half
S-Magee (Bohner), 29:12; S-Ruhl (Cole Catherman), 19:42.
Shots: S14-1. Corners: S 8-0. Saves: Shikellamy 7 (Bryce Heller); Selinsgrove 1 (Catherman).
n Midd-West 9,
Montoursville 0
MONTOURSVILLE — Carter Knepp scored four goals — one within the first 33 seconds of each half — and Nick Eppley recorded a natural hat trick in the second half of Midd-West’s HAC-II rout.
Midd-West 9, Montoursville 0
First half
MW-Carter Knepp (Connor Erdley), 39:34; MW-Knepp (Nick Eppley), 31:43; MW-Stefan Leitzel, 27:45; MW-Knepp (Erdley), 22:08.
Second half
MW-Knepp (penalty kick), 39:27; MW-Eppley (Chase Strohecker), 39:10; MW-Eppley (Trey Wagner), 34:16; MW-Eppley (Knepp), 33:15; MW-Leitzel (Garret Kuhns), 21:25.
Shots: MW 31-2. Corners: MW 13-0. Saves: Midd-West 0; Montoursville 22.
JV score: Midd-West 10-0.
n Williamsport 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Jimmy Pombor scored a pair of goals three minutes apart to help the Millionaires grab the road HAC-I win.
Williamsport 5, Mifflinburg 0
First half
W-Jimmy Pombor (Caleb Hill), 30:00; W-Pombor, 27:00; W-Hemberth Pena-Vasquez (Amani Tran), 10:00.
Second half
W-Pena-Vasquez (Owen Kaar), 20:00; W-Kaleb McKeon, 10:00.
Shots: W, 13-12. Corners: M, 9-8. Saves: Williamsport 8 (Elliott Wannop); Mifflinburg 3 (Ryder Maurer).