When a rivalry game comes around, one of two reactions is common: pumping up the battle between the two programs, or removing the outside noise of the event and simply treating the task at hand like any other game.
So far, it appears Selinsgrove has chosen the latter route as it prepares to face off with Shikellamy. The Seals (3-2) have a chance to win their fourth straight encounter against the Braves (1-4), but through the week in practice, they’ve appeared much more concerned about getting their fourth straight win this season than getting one over on their rival.
“If they’re not, they’re doing a very good job of hiding it,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “You wouldn’t notice anything out of the ordinary; they’ve been all business this week. It seems that they’re focused on what needs to happen.”
Keeping their focus hasn’t been a problem for the Selinsgrove defense, which has been the biggest component of the Seals overcoming two close losses to start the season and getting back on the positive side of the ledger. Over the past three weeks, the Seals have outscored opponents by a combined 95-17, usually getting an early lead and forcing opponents to try to battle back against what has been a dominant defense.
“The focus just has to continue to be consistency,” Hicks said. “The defense has played well, and the offense has been able to have balance. We’ve been able to run and throw the ball when we need to, and that’s the key to success in any game. We’ve got to play with some emotion and make sure we’re ready to go.”
For Shikellamy, one key will be avoiding the large hole early in the game. Week 4’s win over Executive Education Academy was the only time that the Braves have led at halftime, and their Wing-T offense isn’t one that excels at playing from behind.
The Braves made a solid comeback attempt at Jersey Shore when Braydon Wertman and Kaden Hoffman connected for a pair of long passes and a touchdown in the second half, but their deficit was just too large to overcome after falling into a 28-0 hole. Shikellamy pulled to within 15 points (35-20), but Jersey Shore scored the final 21 points.
Against Selinsgrove, the Braves might look to exploit that connection again, playing off what Muhlenberg did successfully for a half before the Seals closed off the Mules’ passing game.
“That’s been a bit of a problem for our defense at times,” Hicks said. “That’s certainly something we’ve focused on in practice, covering the middle and covering the flats (because) Muhlenberg kind of exploited that last week.”
However, Hicks would probably take having Shikellamy try to attack the middle of the field in the second half over the alternative, as the Braves would much prefer to grind out both yards and clock than they would moving the ball via the air.
Shikellamy’s win over EEA saw them run the ball 50 times and pass just eight times, and a similar distribution would likely mean a much more successful outcome for the Braves than last week’s 31 rushing plays against 22 passes in their effort to battle back against Jersey Shore. Given the weapons of Coltyn Sempko, Gage Wolfe and Isaac Schaffer-Neitz in the Braves’ backfield, getting them out of their game plan early is something the Seals want to accomplish.
“They’ve got three guys that all have equal amounts of carries and yards on the season,” Hicks said. “That presents a bit of a challenge; you can’t focus on just one guy like you can with some teams.”
Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser did not respond to messages seeking comment.