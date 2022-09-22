On one side of the field, Selinsgrove feels like it’s starting to resemble the team that it thought would be on the field at the start of the season. On the other sideline, Shikellamy’s situation couldn’t be more different.
Just as the Seals are starting to get themselves healthy again with running back Tucker Teats coming back in last week’s win over Shamokin and quarterback Mark Pastore expected to return tonight, the Braves find themselves dealing with unexpected changes across the board. Quarterback Brody Rebuck was just one of several Shikellamy players on the shelf, forcing the Braves to change up their plans right in the middle of the toughest stretch of the schedule.
“The schedulemakers didn’t give us any leeway,” Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said with a rueful laugh, as the Braves go from facing Jersey Shore last week to this matchup with Selinsgrove. “Selinsgrove is always a big challenge; they’ve got great athletes all over the field and a strong offensive and defensive line. That’s going to be a challenge for us, especially with us being down around five kids. We really got nailed this past week, so it’s going to be even more of a challenge.”
With his team starting to get healthy, Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks certainly wouldn’t want to trade places with Keiser at the moment. However, the Braves’ injury situation presents its own challenge for the Seals: They have no idea what to specifically prepare to face from Shikellamy’s offense.
“We have no film on anything other than their starting quarterback, so we’re not sure what they’re going to run or what offense they’ll come out in. So we’re just prepared for a little bit of everything defensively. Offensively, it’s the same thing, because Mark has been getting some throws in but you’ve got to prepare (backup quarterback) Gavin (Bastian) just in case we end up taking the field without him.
“It’s really kind of a guessing game, and we’re going through what we think we’re going to see in practice and hoping that we guess right.”
Even if the Seals don’t guess right, they’ve shown an incredible ability to adjust on the fly and figure out a way to handle their situation. Despite the pileup of injuries, Selinsgrove managed to get through a tough stretch of its schedule with a 3-1 mark and the only blemish coming against state power Jersey Shore. Last week against Shamokin’s ground game, the Seals’ defensive line dug in and held the Indians to a mere seven points, allowing them to escape with another hard-fought win.
“I’ve been saying it since the Juniata game that the resiliency of these guys just blows my mind,” Hicks said. “The heads never hang and they just keep battling.”
The same could be said for the Braves. Even though Shikellamy absorbed its own heavy defeat to Jersey Shore last week, it became the first team on the Bulldogs’ schedule to hold them to less than 50 points. The Braves have had to get creative with their lineups at times, but even when out of position, they’ve remained competitive.
“This says a lot about our kids, and I think our kids are very tough,” Keiser said. “They seem to bounce back from things really well, and they’re really playing for each other. That’s very important, because when you’re playing for each other, it’s much easier to overcome some things. Some of these guys took a lot of reps during the summer, so they’re stepping into positions where they at least had some work in the summer.”
Selinsgrove knows far too well what that feels like, and the Seals are hoping that part of their season is now behind them. With the chance to make it five straight wins against Shikellamy as well as get to 4-1, it’s not a moment too soon from their perspective.
“We had our best Tuesday practice of the year, and they seem like they’ve been all year, focused and dialed in,” Hicks said. “This is our biggest rivalry game, so it’s going to be out there and they know it. They’re ready to go.”