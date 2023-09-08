SELINSGROVE — With just 11.4 seconds left in regulation on Friday night, the much anticipated Jersey Shore-Selinsgrove clash ended in a 21-21 tie when Jersey Shore defensive end Max Engle collapsed during a timeout before a Selinsgrove punt in the fourth quarter.
Trainers and EMTs worked on the Bulldogs' senior for nearly 10 minutes before he was taken away in an ambulance. The teams joined together in prayer at midfield led by Bulldogs fullback Tate Sechrist for the fallen player. An update on Engle was unavailable at press time.
"21-21 is the least of your concerns when you see a young man go down like that and go out in an ambulance," Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said.
It put a damper on an outstanding second half by the Seals defense, and late fourth-quarter rally to send the game into overtime.
Selinsgrove gave up two Jersey Shore scoring drives in the second quarter that accounted for 28 plays, and nearly 10 minutes of game clock and had the Seals on their heels. Only a 44-yard TD pass from Mark Pastore to Gavin Bastian with 6:07 left in the first half kept Selinsgrove within a score at 21-14 at the break.
"We made two adjustments at halftime, and the first one didn't work," Selinsgrove linebacker Ethan Miller said. "Then we went to a second (adjustment), and that worked."
Hicks added: "With the iPads, we were able to look at the film at halftime, and see what they were doing to us in the run game."
Both Jersey Shore running backs — Sechrist and Elijah Jordan have each topped 100 yards in the first two games, and did it Friday night for a third time — had 93 yards in the first half on the ground and the Bulldogs offense had 18 first downs. After its opening drive of the third quarter, Jersey Shore managed just two first downs in the second half — both after Selinsgrove tied the score late in the fourth quarter.
Jersey Shore drove deep into Selinsgrove territory on the first drive, but it stalled after a botched snap, and the next two drives started in Seals' territory, but the normally potent Bulldogs couldn't score.
Selinsgrove's offense wasn't doing much better, but a Carter Young punt of 56 yards down to the Jersey Shore 12 — the senior had three punts inside the 20 that covered at least 50 yards — flipped the field, and after a three-and-out, Selinsgrove took over at midfield.
The drive appeared stalled after a fourth-and-10 pass was incomplete, but Bastian had made a double move on the corner, and the Jersey Shore player grabbed his jersey, though the ball was overthrown. After the 15-yard penalty, Teats, who had just 48 yards, but returned a kickoff 91 yards for a score, burst up the middle for a 23-yard TD run, before Young's extra point tied the game with a little more than three minutes left in the game.
Selinsgrove had two possessions in the final two minutes with a chance to take the lead, but was setting up for its second punt when the unfortunate injury ended the game.
SELINSGROVE 21, JERSEY SHORE 21
Jersey Shore (2-0-1);7;14;0;0 — 21
Selinsgrove (2-0-1);7;7;0;7 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS-Tate Sechrist 39 run (Brodie Herr kick)
S-Tucker Teats 91 kickoff return (Carter Young kick)
Second quarter
JS-Jerrin Loomis 1 run (Herr kick)
S-Gavin Bastian 44 pass from Mark Pastore (Young kick)
JS-Sechrist 5 run (Herr kick)
Fourth quarter
S-Teats 23 run (Young kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;JS;Sel
First downs;20;10
Rushes-net yards;58-268;24-56
Passing yards;113;110
Passing;10-27-1;11-33-1
Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-0
Penalties-yards;5-40;4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jersey Shore: Tate Sechrist 24-121, 2 TDs; Elijah Jordan 21-112; Dathan Tyson 4-32; Jerrin Loomis 8-3, TD; Brody Herr 1-0. Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats 14-48, TD; Jarrod Bullington 5-19; Ethan Miller 1-4; Mark Pastore 4-(-15).
PASSING — Jersey Shore: Loomis 10-27-1 for 113 yards; Selinsgrove: Pastore 11-33-1 for 110 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Jersey Shore: Tyson 5-45; Jordan 1-41; Payton Smaar 3-21; Ashton Sweeley 1-6; Selinsgrove: Gavin Bastian 3-58, TD; Andrew Sassaman 2-26; Caleb Hicks 4-26; Caleb Geipel 1-10; Teats 1-0.