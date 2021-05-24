SELINSGROVE — Just two days after beating it by six points for the District 4 Class 3A title, Selinsgrove clinched the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title and an undefeated season with an 82-68 victory over Williamsport.
Zoe Tomko won three individual events, and Madison Stebila won two to power the Seals
The key to the Seals victory came in the distance events. Tomko won the 800 (2:27.6), the 1,600 (5:43.51) and the 3,200 (12:30.9), while the Seals outscored Williamsport, 23-4 in those events, including a sweep in the 1,600.
Stebila won the triple jump (33-7) and the high jump (5-0).
On the boys side, Selinsgrove won just two events on the track, Clint Rowe's 52.14 in the 400, and a 3:31.15 to win the 1,600 relay, as Williamsport beat Selinsgrove, 90-60.
Girls
Selinsgrove 82, Williamsport 68
3200R: Selinsgrove, 10:09.88; 100H: Jessica Robinson (W), 17.11; Abby Parise (S); Prynn Sidleck (W); 100: Tionna Collier (W), 13.21; Maryrose Molina-Shuman (Sel); Anya Grissom (W); 1600: Zoe Tomko (Sel), 5:43.51; Shaela Kruskie (S); Breia Mayes (Sel); 400: Kailee Helmrich (W), 1:01.55; Carly Aument (Sel); Molina-Shuman (Sel); 400R: Williamsport, 50.61; 300IH: Parise (Sel), 49.38; Anyae Grissom (W); Ava Blair (Sel); 800: Tomko (Sel), 2:27.6; Ellie Fisher (Will); Kruskie (S); 200: Collier (Will), 27.01; Aument (S); Helmrich (W); 3,200: Tomko (S), 12:30.93; Mayes (Sel); Ella Wilson (W); 1,600R: Williamsport, 4:29.64; Shot put: Lusaean Ma'afu (W), 34-6 1/4; Kyleigh Elsayed (S); Shakiya Stapleton (S); Discus: Elsayed (S), 118-6; Ma'afu (W); Olivia Holmes (S); Javelin: Enya Green-Pratt, 104-8; Iscah Rintleman (W); Erika Haag (W); Long jump: Robinson (W) 16-7 1/2; Lillian Poust (S); Parise (S); Triple jump: Madison Stebila (S), 33-7; Maya Trump (W); Zoey Pophat (W); High jump: Stebila (S), 5-0; Avery Defazio (S); Maddy Fertig (S); Pole vault: Annalise Bond (S), 12-6; Nicole Gelnett (S); Mallory Pardoe (W).
Williamsport 90, Selinsgrove 60
3200R: Williamsport, 9:00.93; 110H: Allen Taylor (W), 15.86; Cole Catherman (Sel); Dylan Wagner (Sel); 1,600: Gavin Furrey (W), 4:44.18; Ethan Holcomb (W); Patrick Nardi (W); 400: Clint Rowe (S), 52.14; Elliot Wannop (W); Donovan Goundie (S); 300H: Taylor (W), 40.4; Catherman (S); Wagner (S); 800: Furrey (W), 2:10.49; Evan Pickering (S): Bryce Anderson (S); 200: Rymeer Brown (W), 24.26; Damon Green (W); Kody Miller (S); 3,200: Furrey (W), 10:10.39; Derick Blair (S); Holcomb (W); 1600R: Selinsgrove, 3:31.15; Shot put: Dominic Parrise (S), 43-9; Avery Campbell (W); Damian Catherman (S); Discus: Nassir Jones (W), 126-7; Garrett Laver (W); Max Maurer (S); Javelin: Spencer George (S), 133-4; Nicholas Young (S); Aiden Shay (S); Long jump: Taylor (W), 21-7; Maxwell Goode (W); Catherman (S); Triple jump: Nate Hackenberger (S), 40-2 1/2; Al-Kabeer Jason (W); Shaheem Hill (W); High jump: Hill (W), 5-8; Jason (W); Michael Steibila (S); Pole vault: Damian Hahn (S), 10-6; Gavin Reed (W); Leonardo Martins (S).