BLOOMSBURG — Sydney Schmouder and Jess Alba each scored goals as the Selinsgrove field hockey team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-1 victory over Bloomsburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover matchup.
The goal gives Alba, a senior, 98-career points for the Seals (16-1-1). Hannah Day assisted on Alba’s goal, and Hailey Bingaman had an assist on Schmouder’s score.
Lindsey Fogelsanger scored with 10:27 left in the game for the Panthers, which drops to 13-3. Two of Bloomsburg’s three losses came to the Seals.
Selinsgrove 2, Bloomsburg 1
First quarter
Sel-Sydney Schmouder (Hailey Bingaman), 8:58.
Third quarter
Sel-Jess Alba (Hannah Day), 3:59.
Fourth quarter
Bloom-Lindsey Fogelsanger (unassisted), 10:27.
Shots: Bloom, 8-5. Corners: Bloom, 9-6. Saves: Selinsgrove 7 (Riley Batdorf); Bloomsburg 3 (Nadja Hartmann).
JV: Bloomsburg, 2-1.