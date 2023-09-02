The Daily Item
MIFFLINTOWN — Selinsgrove’s coaching staff saw something in the Juniata defensive lineup on the Seals’ first scoring drive of the game in Selinsgrove’s 38-8 victory over the Indians on Friday.
Ethan Miller was lined up at H-back on the left side of the offensive formation, and Juniata adjusted to that part of the Selinsgrove formation on a third-and-11 from the Juniata 32.
Immediately coach Derek Hicks and his staff started saying that the right slot should be wide-open if quarterback Mark Pastore picked up on the defensive shift.
The senior quarterback did, and found Andrew Sassaman down the right hashmark for a 31-yard gain to convert the third-and-long, setting up Miller’s 1-yard plunge to give Selinsgrove a 6-0 lead.
— Todd Hummel
Doing the heavy liftingGarrett Garcia is making up for lost time.
The Southern Columbia senior, who was injured in the 2022 opener and missed the entire season with a knee injury, led the Tigers in carries for the second consecutive week in Friday’s 41-0 win over Shamokin.
Garcia, who was named an all-state linebacker after his sophomore season, ran 16 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns Friday. That was nearly twice as many carries as halfbacks Louden Murphy (nine) and Carter Madden (nine), and it came on the heels of Garcia’s 10-carry, 133-yard effort against Berwick in the season opener.
The heavy workload is less about legacy — older brothers Gaige and Gavin are starting tailbacks at Lehigh and Kent State, respectively — than getting the first-year fullback up to speed in the Wing-T offense.
“Just trying to establish that fullback position more because I think with our situation this year it’s going to be pretty well balanced with all three backs,” said Southern coach Jim Roth. “Right now, Murphy looks stronger than Madden, but Madden’s coming off a serious ankle injury so he’s really not 100% yet. The other thing about Garrett is, early season here we’re looking at trying to get him prepared that if we get in a four-quarter, physical game, for him to be able to go two ways for a four-quarter game.
“The workload needs to kind of be there so that he’s ready, and it could very well happen next week (against Loyalsock).”
—Scott Dudinskie
On the same page
You might say every touchdown results from some degree of coaching, execution and awareness, but some far more than others.
Take Southern Columbia’s buzzer-beater at the end of the first half Friday.
The Tigers forced a punt with less than a minute to play, and took possession at the Shamokin 48. A procedure penalty pushed the ball back across midfield, but that yardage was quickly recouped on a 10-yard screen pass to Louden Murphy. The next play gained 2 yards, setting up third-and-3 at the Indians’ 41.
Southern called timeout with 26.2 seconds left, and called two plays in the huddle. The first, a sweep right by Murphy, was stopped for a 3-yard loss by Shamokin’s Chase Pensyl. The Tigers raced to the line of scrimmage on fourth down, and Blake Wise gunned a pass maybe 15 yards downfield that Murphy turned into a 44-yard TD as time expired.
“We had it pre-determined that was the second play we were going to run. So everybody knew we had to get to the ball quick,” Murphy said. “I don’t think anybody realized how little time we had on the clock.”
—Scott Dudinskie
Third-down conversions key
Selinsgrove’s passing offense hasn’t been crisp in the early season, but when the Seals have needed a key third down this season, Pastore and the offense have come up with it.
In the first half against Juniata, Pastore was 2-of-9 passing on first or second down for 26 yards, both of which came on the final drive of the second quarter to set up a Carter Young 41-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.
On third down in the first half, Pastore started the game 3-of-5 for 62 yards, and three first downs.
—Todd Hummel
Unblocked mayhem
Selinsgrove tailback Tucker Teats topped 200 yards on the ground, but his effect on the game defensively was readily apparent as well. The outside linebacker came unblocked on blitzes three different times in the first half. All three came from Juniata quarterback Wyatt Ehrenzeller’s blind side. Teats didn’t register a sack, but he certainly had some hurries.
He hit Ehrenzeller as he threw on the first two blitzes resulting in incomplete passes. The third also resulted in an incomplete pass but Teats and the Seals thought he got to Ehrenzeller in time to force a fumble. The hit caused Ehrenzeller to leave the game for a few plays before returning to his outside linebacker spot on the next series.
Ehrenzeller did get a measure of revenge, forcing a Pastore incomplete pass, and hitting the Seals quarterback on a blindside blitz in the second half.
— Todd Hummel