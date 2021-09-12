The Daily Item
The Selinsgrove defense didn’t have its best outing in last year’s District 4 Class 4A semifinals, which was the last time the Seals faced Shamokin.
In Saturday’s 33-0 win over the Indians, Selinsgrove got a measure of revenge.
The Seals’ defensive line asserted itself early. Shamokin quarterback Brett Nye was sacked by Damian Catherman on the first offensive snap of the game, one of four Selinsgrove sacks in the first half.
The Selinsgrove defensive front was so good, that Seals coach Derek Hicks didn’t blitz nearly as much as normal.
“I told the front four (that) when they were fresh, they were really getting heat,” Hicks said. “They were playing so well, we didn’t have go crazy with blitzes to do it.”
In the Seals’ final game of 2020, Shamokin running back Max Madden gained 204 yards on 36 carries. On Saturday, Selinsgrove limited Madden to 18 yards on 14 carries, including seven carries for one yard.
“Brandon Hile is beast, and so is Stephen Miller and Teague (Hoover),” said Selinsgrove junior cornerback Nate Aument, who also had a big game at receiver. “We were just ready for everything.”
“We wanted to prove something (after the district playoff game). It’s definitely a rivalry between us,” Hile said of the Seals and Indians, who met for the fourth time in 54 weeks.
Hoover forced a fumble Saturday with a big hit that led to an Aaron Rothermel interception to set up a short touchdown run.
Twice Aument tackled Shamokin receivers one-yard short of the first down after completed second-down passes. In both instances, the Seals defense stuffed the ensuing run play, forcing a Shamokin punt. One of those stuffs came in the third quarter, when Hile came unblocked and hit Madden just as he took the handoff.
—TODD HUMMEL
Confidence in spades
During Milton’s 35-12 victory over Holy Redeemer on Friday night, there was a chance early in the third quarter — if history was a guide — for the Black Panthers to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
The Royals cut the lead to 21-12 on a long touchdown pass with 7:28 left in the period. The next Milton drive saw a costly holding penalty before quarterback Xzavier Minium left the game with leg cramps.
Facing fourth-and-4 from its own 36, one would assume Milton would decide to punt. But the team’s 3-0 start has been built on the back of its offensive line, coach Phil Davis has insisted after every game.
So backup quarterback Peyton Rearick tucked himself behind center Gunner Treibley and surged five yards for the first down.
That sparked a 13-play scoring drive that saw the Black Panthers consume 5:19 of the third quarter and seize a 28-12 lead.
—TODD HUMMEL
Finding a silver lining
Line Mountain scored first in its opening two games of the season, both times on Brayden Boyer field goals.
The Eagles were the last to score Friday against Middletown, though there were signs of improvements in their third consecutive loss.
“The defense is still locking down,” said senior lineman Wyatt Shaffer. “Offense, we’re getting going. Linemen are getting on blocks, and receivers are catching the ball, so we’re getting going.”
The road doesn’t get easier for Line Mountain, with games against unbeaten Boiling Springs, Camp Hill and Upper Dauphin on the horizon. All three have winning records.
If the Eagles can continue to improve, though, there is a chance to finish the regular season with a flourish. They close October playing four teams with losing records that are a combined 3-9.
—DAILY ITEM STAFF