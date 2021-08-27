POTTSVILLE — Just taking a quick glance at Friday night's final between Pottsville and Selinsgrove — the Crimson Tide picked up a 12-0 victory — it looks like it's going to be more of the same for the Seals.
The Seals defense turned in a valiant effort at Veterans' Memorial Stadium for Selinsgrove — both Pottsville scores came with help from the special teams — while waiting for any kind of help from the Seals' offense.
At times it was true, but one big positive from the loss, is the Seals might have found some sort of offensive identity.
"You never want to lose, but I think when we watch the film, I think we'll see some things offensively that we'll be able to do," Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. "This can be some great teaching film for (Selinsgrove quarterbacks) Mark (Pastore) and Cale (Bastian) as young quarterbacks — to look at reads and what went wrong."
Sophomore Tucker Teats finished with a team-high 80 yards on the ground — 62 of which came in the fourth quarter. Teats and senior Brandon Hile (10 carries, 50 yards) showed good patience and quickness for Selinsgrove.
Defensively, Selinsgrove allowed 251 yards on the ground, but stopped Pottsville on two possessions inside the Seals 20 on downs.
"We never lost our focus defensively, which was good, because we weren't able to do much with (Selinsgrove's) defense," Pottsville coach Tom McGeoy said. "But we never lost focus, with everything that surrounded the game."
The contest didn't kickoff until 7:15 p.m. because of lightning, then both teams were sent to the locker room with 8:03 left in the first half for a 58-minute delay. The teams played with an eight-minute halftime.
Pottsville punt returner Parrish Macfarland set up the first touchdown for the Crimson Tide with a 26-yard return to the Selinsgrove 23. Faced with a third-and-10, Pottsville quarterback Jacze Snowell ran 11 yards for a first down, before Travontai Davis (17 carries, 107 yards) ran 11 yards to set up Snowell's one-yard sneak. Pottsville led 6-0 with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
Neither team got much offense going, Pottsville had a first-and-goal at the 10, but a personal foul put the Crimson Tide back to the 23, and the Seals batted down a pass on fourth down to end the threat.
On Pottsville's opening possession of the second half, the Crimson Tide had a first-and-10 from the Seals 11, but Hile sacked Snowell on the next play, and again Pottsville was stopped on downs.
Unfortunately for the Seals, the third time was the charm for Pottsville. A muffed punt set the Crimson Tide up at the Seals 16.
Selinsgrove got Pottsville into a fourth-and-nine from the Seals 15, but Snowell avoided some Seals pressure, finding a wide open Tejay Allen in the end zone for a touchdown. After a hold on a successful two-point try, Pottsville then missed an extra point to keep the game at 12-0 with 2:49 left in the third quarter.
Teats gained 62 yards in the fourth quarter, but the last three Seals' drives ended with Pottsville interceptions.
POTTSVILLE 12, SELINSGROVE 0
Selinsgrove (0-1);0;0;0;0—0
Pottsville (1-0);6;0;6;0 — 12
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
POTTS-Jacze Snowell 1 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
POTTS-Tejay Allen 15 pass from Snowell (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Sel;Potts
First downs;8;12
Rushes-net yards;29-115;39-251
Passing yards;11;41
Passing;5-15-3;5-14-0
Fumbles-lost;2-1;2-1
Penalties-yards;7-45;4-41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats, 12-80; Brandon Hile, 10-50; Logan Othoudt 2-8; Ethan Miller 1-1; Mark Pastore 4-(-24). Pottsville: Travontai Davis 17-107; Amari Dunn 8-75; Jacze Snowell 14-69, TD.
PASSING — Selinsgrove: Pastore 5-15-3 for 11 yards; Pottsville: Snowell 5-14-0 for 41 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Selinsgrove: Hile 1-4; Nate Aument 2-3; Stephen Miller 1-2; Gavin Bastian 1-2. Pottsville: Max George 1-22; Tejay Allen 1-15, TD; Dunn 1-7; Davis 1-6; Raeff Dicello 1-2.