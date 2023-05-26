SELINSGROVE — Drew Sassaman knelt down in the draw circle, taking his responsibility as the starting cog of Selinsgrove’s offense to heart.
Nearly every time that Sassaman rose from the turf at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field, he had the ball safely cradled in his stick with teammates flanking him on both sides.
Selinsgrove’s offense flowed from there as Selinsgrove defeated Lewisburg, 13-2, in a District 4-6 boys lacrosse semifinal on Friday night.
With the win, Selinsgrove (15-4) advanced to face Danville, a winner over Bellefonte in the first semifinal, for the district championship on June 2.
“I think the momentum for us right now is definitely in our favor,” Sassaman said, with the Seals heading into the district championship with wins in 11 of their 12 games.
Sassaman had looked to create in the opening minutes of the game, but with both teams easing into the unique challenge of the postseason – especially considering the one-goal margin by which Selinsgrove won the second regular season meeting between the two teams — physicality shone through.
“We had a great week of practice, and stressed to the boys to possess the ball, and not make silly turnovers, and we did a great job of that tonight,” Selinsgrove coach Jim Youngman said. “It was just a great game overall. I’m so proud of the boys.”
Jonah Erb broke through the physical tussle with two goals in quick succession for the Seals, allowing Sassaman a chance to shine in the draw circle. Sassaman won the ensuing draw, and the next two goals proved emblematic of the game.
Selinsgrove’s Ben Bucher fired a shot that was deflected on its way to the Lewisburg goal but found its way in rather than bouncing wide. Sassaman found a bit of good fortune near the crease offensively as a series of players battling for possession resulted in the ball popping free, and right to Sassaman’s stick with a one-timer increasing Selinsgrove’s lead to 4-0.
Quin Michaels broke the Selinsgrove scoring streak, fighting his way through a litany of Selinsgrove defenders on his way to a diving goal to put Lewisburg on the board in the waning seconds of the first quarter, with the Seals leading 4-1.
But the goal from Michaels was Lewisburg’s only goal until midway through the fourth quarter when Matt Reish found the back of the net as the Selinsgrove defense led by goalie Parker Atwood and long-stick mid Logan Othoudt prevented Lewisburg from getting clean looks at goal.
“Tough defense like that lets the offense calm down knowing that they definitely have your back,” Sassaman said. “If they can keep a good offense to one goal…defense can win championships too.”
With their defense holding Lewisburg’s offense in check, Selinsgrove scored six goals in the third quarter to pull away.
“When we got behind, we had to maybe do some things that weren’t in our repertoire. It didn’t work out for us, and they got on a roll,” Lewisburg coach John Vaji said. “It was just a tough night for us.”
Brady Crissinger led the Seals with three goals while Erb, Mason Dressler and Val Barillaro all had two goals.
With the win, Selinsgrove moved to 15-4 while Lewisburg fell to 7-8.
DISTRICT 4/6 PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINAL
At Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field
SELINSGROVE 13, LEWISBURG 2
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;4;1;6;2 — 13
Lewisburg;1;0;0;1 — 2
Selinsgrove scorers: Brady Crissinger, 3G; Jonah Erb, 2G; Mason Dressler, 2G; Val Barillaro, 2G, A; Drew Sassaman, G; Ben Bucher, G; Jake Keeney, G, 5A; Clayton Davis, G.
Lewisbuirg scorers: Quin Michaels, G; Matt Reish, G.
Saves: Selinsgrove: Parker Atwood, 8. Lewisburg: Hagen Persun, 12.