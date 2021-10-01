SELINSGROVE — Nate Aument jogged along as Steven Miller ricocheted off of would-be tacklers.
A split-second later, Aument found the ball in his hands with nothing but clear turf in front of him. Aument finished a chaotic play with a fumble recovery for a touchdown that epitomized Selinsgrove’s play Friday night.
Selinsgrove beat Shikellamy, 40-0, at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I football.
The play that defined the victory and pushed the Seals win streak to four started as innocently as many others, with Miller finding open space downfield with Seals quarterback Mark Pastore delivering him the ball.
Tthe space closed quickly as a trio of Braves defenders converged on Miller, looking to drag him down or rip the ball from his hands. While the former was unsuccessful, the latter worked quite well, and the ball went flying out of Miller’s hands.
Quick to react, Aument pounced on the loose ball and ran 7 yards into the end zone for a Seals touchdown.
“I was going up to block for Steven, and the ball came out so I just picked it up and scored,” Aument said.
Aument was a frequent target for Pastore — planned or otherwise — leading the Seals with four catches for 48 yards.
The touchdown — the first of two scores by way of fumble recoveries — gave the Seals (4-2) a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
“Any time you can get a win in a rivalry game, it’s big,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said.
An attempt from the Braves to bounce back after the haphazard Selinsgrove touchdown was stopped with a 3-and-out, but the Braves defense held the rest of the quarter to trail 14-0 at halftime.
Shikellamy found positive plays hard to come by against the Seals defense. In capturing the rivalry victory, the Seals held the Braves to 104 yards offensively with seven first downs. By comparison, the Seals surpassed 100 yards on the ground and through the air, with 170 rushing yards and 137 passing.
Two scores in a span of 14 seconds to open the third quarter doubled the Selinsgrove lead with Brandon Hile breaking free for a 59-yard touchdown run before Tucker Teats forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and raced 48 yards for a score.
“The kids played great in the first half. In the second half, two big plays and we put our heads down the rest of the night,” Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said. “We had some kids that played their hearts out the whole ballgame. But we’ve got to learn to play with our heads up.”
Gage Wolfe led the Braves (1-5) with 41 yards on 10 carries, with Coltyn Sempko adding 30 yards on the ground.
Their counterpart in the Seals backfield, Teats, found the end zone on the ground long before his scoop-and-score, opening the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run on the Seals’ first drive. He added a second touchdown early in the fourth quarterl.
Logan Othoudt also scored for the Seals, taking advantage of his lone carry, scoring from 11 yards out late in the third quarter.
SELINSGROVE 40, SHIKELLAMY 0
Shikellamy (1-5);0;0;0;0 — 0
Selinsgrove (4-2);7;7;19;7 — 40
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Sel-Tucker Teats 10 run (Carter Young kick)
Second quarter
Sel-Nate Aument 7 fumble recovery (Young kick),
Third quarter
Sel-Brandon Hile 59 run (kick blocked)
Sel-Teats 48 fumble recovery (Young kick)
Sel-Logan Othoudt 11 run (kick missed)
Fourth quarter
Sel-Teats 18 run (Young kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Shik;Sel
First downs;7;11
Rushes-yards;44-71;28-170
Passing;6-12-0;8-12-0
Passing yards;31;137
Penalties-yards;4-35;7-60
Fumbles-lost;3-3;1-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shikellamy: Gage Wolfe 10-41; Coltyn Sempko 10-30; Isaac Shaffer-Neitz 7-33; Braydon Wertman 4-(-12); TEAM 4-(-11); Rayshawn Martin 3-14; John Peiffer 3-(-26); Elijah Fernandez 2-6; Kaden Hoffman 1-(-4). Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats 12-73, 2 TDs; Mark Pastore 4-(-9); Steven Miller 3-11; Philip Gesumaria 3-5; Brandon Hile 2-59, TD; Corey Rumberger 2-18; Logan Othoudt 1-11, TD; Derek Holtzapple 1-2.
PASSING — Shikellamy: Wertman 6-9-0, 31 yards; Lucas Wetzel 1-4-0, 2 yards. Selinsgrove: Pastore 8-12-0, 137 yards.
RECEIVING — Shikellamy: Sempko 3-9; Peiffer 1-9; Hoffman 1-8; Shaffer-Neitz 1-5. Selinsgrove: Nate Aument 4-48; Miller 2-43; Hile 1-32; Teats 1-14.