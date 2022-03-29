SELINSGROVE — Austin Imhoof's victory at No. 1 singles, and a sweep of the doubles matches helped Selinsgrove knock off Shikellamy, 3-2, in boys tennis action on Tuesday.
Imhoof dropped the first set at No. 1 singles, 7-5, but rallied to win the final two sets, 6-1, 6-2 for the Seals (1-2 overall, 1-1 HAC-I). Neil Slavishak and Garrett Spriggle picked up the victory at No. 1 doubles for Selinsgrove, winning the first in a 7-5 tie break, before winning the second set, 6-0.
David Lyttle and Andon Kloostra won by forfeit at No. 2 doubles.
Micah Moyer and Luke Fatool won by identical straight sets scores of 6-3 for both Shikellamy's victories. The Braves fall to 1-2, 1-1.
Selinsgrove 3, Shikellamy 2
Singles
Austin Imhoof (Sel) def. Jack Weaver, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2; Micah Moyer (Shik) def. Chris Feiler, 6-3, 6-3; Luke Fatool (Shik) def. Ben Rowan, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
Neil Slavishak-Garrett Spriggle (Sel) def. Kaden Gold-Fernando Nunez, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0; David Lyttle-Andon Kloostra (Sel) won by forefit.