Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Light mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of less than an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The light mixed precipitation is most likely to begin around 8 am in State College and Gettysburg, around 9 am in Harrisburg, and around 10 am in Williamsport and Mansfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&