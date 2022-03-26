ORWIGSBURG — Blue Mountain scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to break open a one-run game, and knock off Selinsgrove, 13-3, in six innings in the softball opener for both schools on Saturday afternoon.
Allison Beddall hit a three-run homer to give the Seals a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth.
Anna Laughlin gave the Eagles a 4-3 lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.
The Seals got the first out of the bottom of the sixth, but the next 11 Blue Mountain hitters reached base to account for nine runs.
Lindsay Gibson ended the game with a sacrifice fly to invoke the 10-run rule.
Blue Mountain 13,
Selinsgrove 3 (six innings)
Selinsgrove;000;300 — 3-2-4
Blue Mountain;101;209 — 13-14-1
WP: Marla Freiwald; LP: Brooklyn Scholl.
Selinsgrove: Mackenzie Hoyles, 1-for-3, run; Allison Beddall, 1-for-3, HR (4th, two on), run, 3 RBIs.
Blue Mountain: Anna Laughlin, 2-for-4, HR (4th, one on), 2 runs, RBIs; Freiwald, 2-for-2, double, 2 runs; Ava Peel, 1-for-3, run, 3 RBIs; Paige Bergen, 2-for-4, run, RBI; Olivia Labe, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Elle Walasavage, 3-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI.