Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.