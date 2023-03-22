MIFFLINTOWN — Elizabeth Gaisior scattered three hits and struck out 17 as Juniata knocked off Selinsgrove, 8-0, in nonleague softball action on Wednesday.
The Seals (0-3) haven't scored a run in 18 innings this season. Allison Beddall had the team's first extra base hit, a one-out double in the sixth, but Gaisior left Beddall stranded with back-to-back strikeouts.
Savannah Marshall led the offensive attack for the Indians (1-0) with a double and a homer, while knocking in three runs.
Juniata 8, Selinsgrove 0
Selinsgrove;000;000;0 — 0-3-7
Juniata;020;123;x — 8-9-3
Aubrei Hoyles, Kiersten Dupert (5) and Kaitlyn Eisley. Elizabeth Gaisior and Regan Lowery.
WP: Gaisior; LP: Hoyles.
Selinsgrove: Allison Beddall, 1-for-3, double.
Juniata: Lowrey, 2-for-4, homer (5th, solo), 2 runs, RBI; Gaisior, 2 runs; Alexea Frontz, 3-for-4, 3 runs; Shaleyn Armstrong 2-for-3, double, homer (2nd, one on), run, 3 RBIs.