MILTON — Selinsgrove took two of the three singles games during a HAC-I boys tennis match on Friday afternoon, including an Austin Imhoof victory over Hagan Hanselman-Reigel in both sets 6-0, 6-1. Tyler Geiswite won game two against McAlister DeFazio 6-2, 6-0.
Christopher Feiler and Lomond Rogers clinched the match for the Seals (3-10, 2-8) in the first doubles game as they defeated Trace Witter and Deven Shoemaker in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Milton (1-14, 0-11) captured its second match point in the second doubles game when Gaven Russell and Keegan Gill knocked off Andon Kloostra and John Ke.
Selinsgrove 3, Milton 2
Singles
Austin Imhoof (S) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel 6-0, 6-1; Tyler Geiswite (M) def. McAlister DeFazio 6-2, 6-0; Benjamin Rowan (S) won via forfeit.
Doubles
Christopher Feiler & Lomond Rogers (S) def. Trace Witter & Deven Shoemaker 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; Gaven Russell & Keegan Gill (M) def. Andon Kloostra & John Ke 6-1, 7-6 (7-3 TB).