MIFFLINBURG — Selinsgrove swept the doubles, and Fiona Finnerty won at No. 3 singles as the Seals won their second match of the season, 3-2, over Mifflinburg on Thursday.
The No. 1 doubles team of Avery DeFazio and McKenna Parker won 6-2, 6-1 for Selinsgrove, while Taylor Paulhamus and Keera School won 6-3, 6-1 for Selinsgrove (2-4).
Finnerty also won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.
Abby Underhill and Kiara Gilroy won at singles for the Wildcats (0-5).
Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 2
Singles
Abby Underhill (M) def. Daisy Ettinger, 7-5, 6-3; Kiara Gilroy (M) def. Emeline Snook, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Rockell Keister, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
Avery Defazio-McKenna Parker (Sel) def. Amber Leitzel-Kylie Vasbinder, 6-2, 6-1; Taylor Paulhamus-Keera Scholl (S) def. Sylvia Rishel-Tayah Lamey, 6-3, 6-1.
n Milton 3, Jersey Shore 2
MILTON — Hannah and Haley Seebold won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, while the doubles team of Maddy Chappell and Alana Stamm won for the Black Panthers.
Milton improves to 4-2 on the season.
Milton 3, Jersey Shore 2
Singles
Hannah Seebold (Milt) def. Natalie Charnego, 6-4, 6-2; Haley Seebold (Milt) def. Riley Frazier, 6-1, 6-4; Miranda Schneider (JS) def. Payton Ritter, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
Hailey Stetts-Sam Machner (JS) def. Kenzie Counsil-Brooklyn Wade, 6-2, 6-3; Maddy Chappell-Alana Stamm (Milt) def. Emilee Stetts-Gabby Bellono, 6-3, 6-2.
n South Williamsport 5,
Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — The Mounties won every match by straight sets.
Lewisburg drops to 1-5.
South Williamsport 5, Lewisburg 0
Singles
Olivia Dormer (SW) def. Hannah Castellan, 6-0, 6-0; Lily Summerson (SW) def. Bekah Vance, 6-3, 6-2; Lauren Peck (SW) def. Becca Brown, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Alayna McGovern-Zoe Jackson (SW) def. Liv Manner-Ayra Tunfil, 6-1, 6-1; Ella Livorno-Paige Kestner (JS) def. Audrey Harer-Sofia Waughen, 6-1, 6-2.