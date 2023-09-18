SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove had six players shoot between 41 and 49 to edge Jersey Shore by one stroke at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club on Monday.
The Seals (5-2) got a 41 from Mac DeFazio and 43s from Ben Bucher, Brandt Shellenberger and Dominic Santer to edge the Bulldogs.
Selinsgrove 170, Jersey Shore 171
At Susquehanna Valley Country Club
Selinsgrove: Mac DeFazio, 41; Ben Bucher 43; Brandt Shellenberger 43; Dominic Santer 43; Parker Atwood 46; Ben Rowan 49.
Jersey Shore: Ryan Ault 40, Caitlyn Schall 42; Liam McLain 43; Carter Girton 46; Josh Long 48; Joclyn McCracken 50.