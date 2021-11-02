KINGSTON — Selinsgrove played in a new situation Tuesday night, and not just because the 17-time District 4 champions were in a Districts 2/4 subregional title game for the first time.
“It’s the first time we’ve played a November game that was not live-or-die,” Seals coach Roz Erb said.
You would never know it by the way Selinsgrove played the final few minutes of a game between two teams that had already qualified for the Class 2A state tournament with their semifinal victories.
The Seals (14-6) packed half of their penalty corners into the final 2:38, and half of their shots into the last 90 seconds before Crestwood escaped with a 2-1 victory at Wyoming Seminary's Nesbitt Stadium.
Crestwood (17-2) held Selinsgrove without a shot or corner for the game’s first 12 minutes before Carly Aument set up Emily Fry’s goal for a 1-1 tie.
Then the Comets protected a 2-1 lead in the second half, not giving up a shot or corner for 21:07 until Selinsgrove began its closing flurry.
“I think it speaks to the character and competitiveness of our kids” Erb said.
The Seals ran into one of the state’s storied programs. Crestwood has won five state titles, and reached a total of eight state finals.
“It was a great challenge for us,” Erb said. “Crestwood played a great athletic game.
“I thought we really matched up in the backfield. My backs had a fantastic game.”
Jenna Sassaman and Maddie Hoover led the Seals' defense with support from center mid Alayna Davis.
Trailing late, however, the emphasis had to turn to the offensive end, and the Seals responded, pushing the Comets to the limit.
Selinsgrove had six penalty corners, and seven — mostly dangerous — shots during the late push. Goalie Isabella Caporuscio came charging out of the cage on corners to make four stops, but the Seals got rebounds past her. When they did, defenders Krista Papura and Kylah Kelly held their ground near the posts to knock away shots. Lexi Freed had a shot clang off the post.
Emma George set up in front to score both Crestwood goals. She finished a deflection of an Emma Guydish shot on a penalty corner play in the first quarter, and scored again on a second-quarter rebound.
DISTRICTS 2/4 CLASS 2A FIELD HOCKEY
FINAL
At Wyoming Seminary’s Nesbitt Stadium
NO. 1 CRESTWOOD 2,
NO. 2 SELINSGROVE 1
First quarter
C-Emma George (Emma Guydish), 8:08; S-Emily Fry (Carly Aument), 2:59.
Second quarter
C-George, 9:34.
Shots: Tie 13-13. Corners: S 12-5. Cards: None. Defensive saves: Crestwood 3 (Krista Papura 2, Kylah Kelly 1). Saves: Selinsgrove 7 (Riley Batdorf); Crestwood 9 (Isabella Caporuscio).