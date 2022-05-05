SELINSGROVE — Austin Imhoof won at No. 1 singles, and Garrett Spriggle and Andon Kloostra won at No. 2 doubles, but Central Mountain remained undefeated with a 3-2 victory over Selinsgrove in the season-finale for both teams.
Central Mountain improves to 11-1 overall, 11-0 HAC-I.
Imhoof won in straight sets for Selinsgrove (2-13, 1-11), while Spriggle and Kloostra clinched their win with a 6-3 victory in the third set.
Central Mountain 3, Selinsgrove 2
Singles
Austin Imhoof (S) def. Ethan Hall 6-3, 6-2; Asher Talbot (CM) def. Chris Feiler 6-0, 6-1; Jackson Walker (CM) def. David Lyttle 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Leisher Gugino-Lucas Porter (CM) def. Neil Slavishak-Ben Rowan 7-5, 6-4; Garrett Spriggle-Andon Kloostra (S) def. Joe Caimi-Nick Piergallini 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.