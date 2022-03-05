ALTOONA — Senior Aiden Gaugler made sure Selinsgrove had something to celebrate Saturday at the Class 3A Northwest Regional wrestling tournament.
Gaugler jumped out to an 8-4 lead over Carter Weaver of Williamsport, and held on for an 8-7 win in the third-place match at 152 pounds to clinch a state berth.
“I’m really proud of him,” Selinsgrove wrestling coach Seth Martin said of Gaugler. “This tournament has not been kind to him. He came here as a freshman and just got beat in the third-place match, and then went 1-2 the last two years.”
Gaugler was the only Valley wrestler to qualify for the Class 3A state tournament.
Gaugler used two takedowns and a reversal to grab a 6-2 lead after the second period, and the wrestlers traded reversals early in the third period.
“He’s wrestled Weaver so many times, but I don’t think he ever beat him,” Martin said. “They are like mirror images of each other, and it's so hard to score.”
Weaver scored a late takedown to draw within a point, but it was Gaugler jumping into the arms of his coaches and dancing with his friends at the buzzer.
“I thought we were going to get in trouble with all those kids coming out on the mat, but it was great for Aiden,” Martin said.
Three other Valley wrestlers finished fourth after losing in the consolation final.
Selinsgrove’s Landyn Lukens got tilted late to lose 6-4 to Egan Oler from Cathedral Prep at 106 pounds. Shikellamy’s Isaac McGregor was unable to escape Aidan O’Shea from Bellefonte and lost 1-0 at 132 pounds.
At 189 pounds, Selinsgrove’s Tucker Teats had a rematch with Griffin Buzzell from Meadville. Teats dispatched Buzzell on Fridau with a lateral drop, but Saturday Buzzell got a fall of his own in the rematch.
Gage Wolfe nearly made the 172-pound final for the Braves, but he was not awarded a late takedown as he and Mark McGonigal of Clearfield went out of bounds. McGonigal ended up winning the match 9-5 in the second tiebreaker.
“That was a rough one,” Shikellamy coach Tim Boetsch said after the semifinal round. “We just didn’t wrestle our style. I told the guys to put it behind them and be ready for the next round.”
CLASS 3A NORTHWEST REGIONAL
FIRST ROUND CONSULTATIONS
106 Ben Fuller (Meadville) F Matt Marrs (Carrick), 2:01; Carson Krupka (Hollidaysburg) F Aubree Donahue (DuBois), 4:47
113 Nick Irwin (Altoona) F Cameron Suzencky (Obama Academy), 0:35
120 Noah Horne (Hollidaysburg) F Steven Mrzlack (Carrick), 2:23;Devan Poe (Bradford) DEC Eli Wisor (Altoona), 4-0
126 Noah Weaver (Bellefonte) TF Mark Dait (Meadville), 17-2 4:54
132 Ben Watkins (General McLane) F Santiago Bradbury (Westinghouse), 4:35
145 Logan Carrick (McDowell) F Jai'von Bottoms (Obama Academy), 3:24
152 Westin Chess (Meadville) F Jermaine Williams (Brashear), 4:31; Parker Kearns (Mifflin County) F Kaileb Wilkinson (Allderdice), 0:24
160 Dan Mulligan (General McLane) F Caiden Kron (Carrick), 1:34
172 Avery Aurand (Mifflin County) F Mateo Bradbury (Westinghouse), 1:30
189 Jessi Stempka (General McLane) F Nick Knoblach (Carrick), 2:17; Marquan Tissinger (Greater Johnstown) F Tom Paternoster (Allderdice), 4:27
215 Charlie Lundy (Williamsport) F Rio Moon (Brashear), 1:35
285 Jack Sroka (McDowell) F Rally Hoover (Hollidaysburg), 0:44; Tyler Putnam (Bellefonte) DEC Blake Vankirk (Shikellamy), 3-0
SECOND-ROUND CONSOLATIONS
106 Jonathan Coates (State College) F Xavier Lutz (Clearfield), 1:25; Ben Fuller (Meadville) F Cameron Garcia (Bellefonte), 1:37; Joey Bomberger (Juniata) DEC Carson Krupka (Hollidaysburg), 2-1; Teige Berger (General McLane) F Jakari King (Allderdice), 0:34
113 Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney) TF Ethan Snyder (General McLane), 15-0 2:51; Caleb Anderson (Meadville) TF Jaidon Jones (Carrick), 15-0 3:17; Alex Reed (Shikellamy) F Nick Irwin (Altoona), 0:43; Clayton Foster (Central Mountain) F Reese Thompson (Allderdice), 0:30; Luke Segraves (Williamsport) FOR Adam Rougeaux (Clearfield); Cyrus Hurd (Cathedral Prep) F Noah Horne (Hollidaysburg), 2:22; Cole Neil (Saint Marys) F Devan Poe (Bradford), 4:29; Logan Sallot (McDowell) TF Mharel Lyons (Erie), 17-1 3:24
126 Devon Harris (Williamsport) F Leo Martinez (Selinsgrove), 4:18; Gabby Bradigan (Shikellamy) DEC Cam Williams (Warren), 7-4; Noah Weaver (Bellefonte) F Ashton Smith (Carrick), 2:25; Jacob Campbell (State College) F Khalil Collins (Obama Academy), 1:23
132 Brendan Orr (DuBois) DEC Bobby Blue (McDowell), 6-0; Sammy Staab (Cathedral Prep) F Ben Watkins (General McLane), 0:46; Ty Aveni (Clearfield) F Daniel Painter (Juniata), 4:58; Blake Aumiller (Mifflin County) F Mason Maxwell (Carrick), 1:36
138 Nolan Barr (Clearfield) DEC Charles Keener (Shikellamy), 2-0; Brighton Anderson (Meadville) TF Lucas Kurelowech (McDowell), 15-0 3:15; Brett Thompson (Bradford) DEF Davey Aughenbaugh (DuBois), 3-0 2:09; Hudson Spires (General McLane) F Mitchell Barronner (Hollidaysburg), 2:19
145 Deakon Scheaffer (Mifflin County) DEC Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy), 7-3; Steffan Lynch (Cathedral Prep) DEC Logan Carrick (McDowell), 9-6; Andrew Wolfanger (Saint Marys) DEC Austin Mitchell (DuBois), 4-2; Kyle Cousins (General McLane) F Matt Rump (Carrick), 3:56
152 Braylen Corter (Central Mountain) DEC Karson Kline (Clearfield), 9-3; Westin Chess (Meadville) DEC Lane Dellaquilla (Saint Marys), 2-1 TB2; Parker Kearns (Mifflin County) DEC Nate Smith (Bellefonte), 7-2; Artis Simmons (McDowell) F Dante Duncan (Obama Academy), 4:42
160 Lukas Laktash (Bradford) FOR Josh Hershbine (State College); Dan Mulligan (General McLane) DEC Coltyn Sempko (Shikellamy), 5-4; Isaac Dellaquilla (Saint Marys) F Josh Bomberger (Juniata), 2:55; Clay Mallory (Cathedral Prep) F Michael Woodson (Brashear), 0:30
172 Magnus Lloyd (General McLane) MD Ty Tidball (Meadville), 11-3; Aaron Sleeth (Hollidaysburg) F Avery Aurand (Mifflin County), 2:16; Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove) F Elijah Houser (Altoona), 2:30; Braden Newby (State College) F Marcos Gonzalez (Obama Academy), 0:45
189 Griffin Buzzell (Meadville) F Toa Mata'afa grove (Erie), 1:20; Sebastian Robinson (Williamsport) TF Jessi Stempka (General McLane), 18-2 4:05; Ryan White (DuBois) F Marquan Tissinger (Greater Johnstown), 2:42; Carter Weaverling (State College) F Shawn Solomon (Brashear), 1:49
215 Nicklas Eppihimer (Hollidaysburg) F Russ Wismer (General McLane), 4:50;Troy Peterson (McDowell) DEC Marcus Wahila (Allderdice), 6-2; Charlie Lundy (Williamsport) F Jonathan Kauffman (Juniata), 3:46; Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy) F Marquese Howard (Perry), 1:26
285 Zach Gallagher (DuBois) MD Caden Pustalek (Cathedral Prep), 12-0; Jack Sroka (McDowell) FOR Jaxson Pupo (Mifflin County), 0-0; Tyler Putnam (Bellefonte) F Rowere Calloway (Brashear), 2:24; Brayden Blackwell (Central Mountain) F Rene Velasquez (Carrick), 4:43
SEMIFINALS
106 Luke Hileman (Altoona) F Landyn Lukens (Selinsgrove), 2:33; Aiden Beimel (Saint Marys) MD Keegan Oler (Cathedral Prep), 9-0
113 Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) TF Garrett Choates (Bellefonte), 15-0 4:22; Nic Allison (Mifflin County) F Evan Davis (Clearfield), 3:46
120 Asher Cunningham (State College) TF Luke Ananea (Central Mountain), 17-0 3:33; Casey Smith (Juniata) DEC Hunter Johnson (Mifflin County), 3-2
126 Jake Vandee (Cathedral Prep) F Taylor Smith (Juniata), 5:37; Dalton Perry (Central Mountain) MD Brady Collins (Clearfield), 9-0
132 Braden Bower (Williamsport) MD Aidan O'shea (Bellefonte), 12-1; Luke Simcox (Central Mountain) MD Isaac McGregor (Shikellamy), 17-4
138 Pierson Manville (State College) TF Jake Cunningham (Mifflin County), 18-3 4:20; Taylor Weaver (Central Mountain) F Gage Long (Bellefonte), 2:12
145 Jude Swisher (Bellefonte) TF Will Young (Altoona), 18-1 2:50; Riley Bower (Williamsport) DEC Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain), 2-0
152 Luke Sipes (Altoona) DEC Aiden Gaugler (Selinsgrove), 6-5; Kaemen Smith (Cathedral Prep) F Carter Weaver (Williamsport), 5:55
160 Roman Morrone (Williamsport) DEC Rocco Serafini (Central Mountain), 4-1; Kyler Everly (Mifflin County) DEC Caleb Butterfield (McDowell), 5-2
172 Waylon Wehler (Saint Marys) DEC Kelyn Blossey (Cathedral Prep), 5-0; Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield) DEC Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy), 9-5 TB2
189 Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield) DEC Damien Galentine (Central Mountain), 5-0; Trey Shoemaker (Mifflin County) F Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove), 0:36
215 Nicholas Pavlechko (State College) F Steven Miller (Selinsgrove), 2:26; Anson Wagner (Mifflin County) DEC Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield), 5-3
285 Charles Crews (Williamsport) MD Shane Focht (State College), 12-3; Oliver Billotte (Clearfield) DEC Wilson Spires (General McLane), 6-0
THIRD ROUND CONSOLATIONS
106 Ben Fuller (Meadville) F Jonathan Coates (State College), 2:13; Teige Berger (General McLane) MD Joey Bomberger (Juniata), 8-0
113 Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney) F Caleb Anderson (Meadville), 2:20; Alex Reed (Shikellamy) DEC Clayton Foster (Central Mountain), 6-2
120 Cyrus Hurd (Cathedral Prep) F Luke Segraves (Williamsport), 4:02; Logan Sallot (McDowell) MD Cole Neil (Saint Marys), 10-1
126 Devon Harris (Williamsport) F Gabby Bradigan (Shikellamy), 0:25; Jacob Campbell (State College) DEC Noah Weaver (Bellefonte), 5-1
132 Brendan Orr (DuBois) DEC Sammy Staab (Cathedral Prep), 5-4; Blake Aumiller (Mifflin County) DEC Ty Aveni (Clearfield), 6-3
138 Nolan Barr (Clearfield) DEC Brighton Anderson (Meadville), 10-7; Brett Thompson (Bradford) DEC Hudson Spires (General McLane), 7-3
145 Steffan Lynch (Cathedral Prep) MD Deakon Scheaffer (Mifflin County), 8-0; Kyle Cousins (General McLane) DEC Andrew Wolfanger (Saint Marys), 5-3 SV
152 Braylen Corter (Central Mountain) DEC Westin Chess (Meadville), 1-0; Artis Simmons (McDowell) DEC Parker Kearns (Mifflin County), 5-1
160 Lukas Laktash (Bradford) DEC Dan Mulligan (General McLane), 4-0; Clay Mallory (Cathedral Prep) DEC Isaac Dellaquilla (Saint Marys), 3-0
172 Aaron Sleeth (Hollidaysburg) DEC Magnus Lloyd (General McLane), 3-0; Braden Newby (State College) DEC Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove), 5-4
189 Griffin Buzzell (Meadville) DEC Sebastian Robinson (Williamsport), 4-0; Ryan White (DuBois) DEC Carter Weaverling (State College), 6-2
215 Troy Peterson (McDowell) DEC Nicklas Eppihimer (Hollidaysburg), 7-1; Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy) F Charlie Lundy (Williamsport), 3:38
285 Jack Sroka (McDowell) DEC Zach Gallagher (DuBois), 6-2 TB2; Brayden Blackwell (Central Mountain) DEC Tyler Putnam (Bellefonte), 5-2
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
106 Landyn Lukens (Selinsgrove) DEC Ben Fuller (Meadville), 4-0; Keegan Oler (Cathedral Prep) DEC Teige Berger (General McLane), 9-2
113 Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney) F Garrett Choates (Bellefonte), 2:03; Evan Davis (Clearfield) F Alex Reed (Shikellamy), 4:14
120 Cyrus Hurd (Cathedral Prep) F Luke Ananea (Central Mountain), 2:37; Hunter Johnson (Mifflin County) F Logan Sallot (McDowell), 4:10
126 Taylor Smith (Juniata) F Devon Harris (Williamsport), 3:00; Brady Collins (Clearfield) TF Jacob Campbell (State College), 15-0 4:09
132 Aidan O'Shea (Bellefonte) DEC Brendan Orr (DuBois), 7-0; Isaac Mcgregor (Shikellamy) MD Blake Aumiller (Mifflin County), 17-5
138 Jake Cunningham (Mifflin County) DEC Nolan Barr (Clearfield), 5-4; Brett Thompson (Bradford) DEC Gage Long (Bellefonte), 7-2
145 Steffan Lynch (Cathedral Prep) DEC Will Young (Altoona), 8-2; Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain) DEC Kyle Cousins (General McLane), 10-3
152 Aiden Gaugler (Selinsgrove) MD Braylen Corter (Central Mountain), 9-1; Carter Weaver (Williamsport) MD Artis Simmons (McDowell), 11-1
160 Rocco Serafini (Central Mountain) DEC Lukas Laktash (Bradford), 2-0; Caleb Butterfield (McDowell) F Clay Mallory (Cathedral Prep), 4:02
172 Kelyn Blossey (Cathedral Prep) DEC Aaron Sleeth (Hollidaysburg), 7-3; Braden Newby (State College) DEC Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy), 3-0
189 Griffin Buzzell (Meadville) F Damien Galentine (Central Mountain), 2:09; Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove) DEC Ryan White (DuBois), 5-4
285 Jack Sroka (McDowell) DEC Shane Focht (State College), 3-1; Wilson Spires (General McLane) MD Brayden Blackwell (Central Mountain), 13-3
THIRD-PLACE MATCHES
(Winner advances to states)
106 Keegan Oler (Cathedral Prep) DEC Landyn Lukens (Selinsgrove), 6-4
113 Evan Davis (Clearfield) DEC Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney), 6-2
120 Hunter Johnson (Mifflin County) DEC Cyrus Hurd (Cathedral Prep), 5-2
126 Brady Collins (Clearfield) DEC Taylor Smith (Juniata), 10-6
132 Aidan O'Shea (Bellefonte) DEC Isaac McGregor (Shikellamy), 1-0
138 Brett Thompson (Bradford) DEC Jake Cunningham (Mifflin County), 4-3
145 Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain) DEC Steffan Lynch (Cathedral Prep), 6-4
152 Aiden Gaugler (Selinsgrove) DEC Carter Weaver (Williamsport), 8-7
160 Caleb Butterfield (McDowell) DEC Rocco Serafini (Central Mountain), 3-2
172 Kelyn Blossey (Cathedral Prep) DEC Braden Newby (State College), 9-5
189 Griffin Buzzell (Meadville) F Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove), 1:49
215 Troy Peterson (McDowell) DEC Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield), 8-5
285 Wilson Spires (General McLane) F Jack Sroka (McDowell), 4:39
FINALS
(Both advance to states)
106 Aiden Beimel (Saint Marys) DEC Luke Hileman (Altoona), 8-5 SV
113 Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) DEC Nic Allison (Mifflin County), 6-4
120 Asher Cunningham (State College) MD Casey Smith (Juniata), 16-3
126 Dalton Perry (Central Mountain) F Jake Vandee (Cathedral Prep), 6:24
132 Luke Simcox (Central Mountain) DEC Braden Bower (Williamsport), 5-1
138 Pierson Manville (State College) MD Taylor Weaver (Central Mountain), 12-2
145 Jude Swisher (Bellefonte) DEC Riley Bower (Williamsport), 7-0
152 Luke Sipes (Altoona) DEC Kaemen Smith (Cathedral Prep), 3-2
160 Kyler Everly (Mifflin County) DEC Roman Morrone (Williamsport), 2-1
172 Waylon Wehler (Saint Marys) DEC Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield), 3-2
189 Trey Shoemaker (Mifflin County) MD Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield), 11-2
215 Nicholas Pavlechko (State College) DEC Anson Wagner (Mifflin County), 4-3
285 Charles Crews (Williamsport) DEC Oliver Billotte (Clearfield), 3-2