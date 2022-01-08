MANDATA — After getting pinned in his first bout of the day Saturday, Selinsgrove junior Steven Miller later got an emotional lift from one of his workout partners.
In the opening round of the annual Line Mountain Duals Tournament, Wyalusing senior Nick Woodruff, ranked No. 11 in the state in Class 2A at 215 pounds by Pa. Power Wrestling, surprised Miller (No. 9, 3A) when he fought off a lateral drop attempt and stuck the Seal on his back.
Miller brushed off the early setback with three pins and a forfeit win, and teammate Tucker Teats not only made Miller smile, but energized the entire Selinsgrove contingent when he also used a lateral drop to deck the state’s third-ranked 189-pounder, Jacob Scheib of Tri-Valley.
“That was awesome. That was sweet. We toss each other all the time in practice and stay late and have fun,’’ Miller said of Teats' pin.
With wins over Wyalusing (45-19) and Tri-Valley (63-6), the Seals improved to 7-0 on the season as they prepare this week for the annual showdown with rival Shikellamy on Thursday.
Selinsgrove also defeated Pennridge 38-27; North Schuylkill 45-12; and host Line Mountain 50-22.
The Eagles, who have only nine wrestlers (and two are at the same weight), beat Tri-Valley 42-30 and Palmerton 42-27 to go 2-3 in the 10-team event.
Scheib took Teats down in the first period with a slide-by and, Teats said he didn’t want to try anything crazy and mess himself up for the rest of the match.
“In the second period, I saw the opportunity, and after I went for an inside trip, my body weight shifted and I hit him with a lateral drop and ended up taking him to his back,” Teats said.
He said the loud crowd reaction to his pin was exciting.
“That feeling is crazy and I always feel like anytime anything big happens, the cheering helps build confidence knowing the people are behind you," he said. “Coming into the day I was feeling a bit nervous because of all the guys who are ranked, but after wrestling in the Trojan Wars (in Chambersburg) all of them were ranked above me and I like being the underdog.’’
Teats said his goal is to get into the rankings, and he is working hard to accomplish that.
“That was a big deal. Tucker’s been wrestling tough against everybody. I told him before he went out that this is one big fat opportunity, and that he’s not supposed to win," Selinsgrove coach Seth Martin said. “If he does, it’s a huge feather in his cap.”
Miller said he planned to take it slow against Woodruff and “do what I want to do.’’
“I shot in and got my over and under, which I love, it’s my favorite position. But he still had my legs and so as soon as I hit the ground, I went for a lat drop and he saw it coming from a mile away,” Miller said. “His hips were on the wrong side and everything so I came down and I couldn’t get off my back.
“After that you have to move on. My team depends on me,” added Miller, who improved to 14-3.
Martin said didn’t know what kind of dual meet team he had after a pair of wins over teams that didn't field full lineups.
He felt much better after Saturday.
“I was happy to come in here and wrestle three teams with, for the most part, full lineups, and come out on top in all of them,” Martin said. “I knew Wyalusing had a real good team, they were 7-2 coming in here, and the last time we wrestled them, we got smoked by them. That was about nine years ago, and I had one of my strongest teams. I thought maybe we were opening with our toughest team of the day.”
Line Mountain opened with a win, but then the forfeits took their toll in three straight losses.
The Eagles (now 3-4) capped off the day with a big win over Tri-Valley.
That win was aided by a pin from a backup wrestler, who took advantage of a rare opportunity.
Senior Max Bingaman, whose only action earlier in the tournament came on a forfeit win, provided the Eagles with a 12-point swing that made the victory possible.
Line Mountain coach Josh Phillips said the Eagles wanted to send Mason Leshock to face Chase Stephen, but the Bulldogs had the choice and put Stephen out to face winless Bingaman.
“But it backfired,” Phillips said. “(Bingaman) wrestled his best match of the year.’’
Bingaman said it was worth the wait to get that win at the end of the day.
“I had all my energy,” he said. “He was a decent kid, and I knew I just had to give it my all, and I knew every match counted because we wanted that win.”
Bingaman scored first with a dump and a fireman’s carry, and pinned Stephen in 1:40.
“I’m just trying to make it through the year and have fun,” he said, adding that getting the key victory is a good memory, “a highlight for sure. “
Phillips said he was pleased with the effort of his team.
“In general, I thought we wrestled tough all day,” he said.
Leshock had three pins and a pair of forfeit wins.
“I tried to bump around and get good kids, but they kept running from me," Leshock said. "But whatever you can do to win the dual meet, I guess.
“As long as each of our guys goes out there and wins (the other matches), it proves how good Line Mountain is.”
Line Mountain Duals No. 1
Selinsgrove 45, Wyalusing 19
215: Nick Woodruff (W) pinned Steven Miller, 1:08; 285: Elijah Easton (S) pinned Zachary Fenton, 0:45; 106: Landyn Lukens (S) pinned Evan Johnson, 4:49; 113: C.J. Carr (W) dec. Nathan Martin, 7-0; 120: Anna Kalcich (S) by forfeit; 126: Ayden Hunsinger (W) m. dec. Leo Martinez, 11-1; 132: Ryan Gavason (S) dec. Cade McMicken, 10-4; 138: Owen Hadlock (W) pinned Trent Turner, 3:43; 145: Garrett Paradis (S) dec. Skylar Manahan, 7-3; 152: Aiden Gaugler (S) m. dec. Hunter Manahan, 9-0; 160: Josiah Foss (S) pinned Jordan Lamb, 1:48; 172: Ethan Miller (S) pinned Aaron Carr, 1:21; 189: Tucker Teats (S) pinned Alex Hunsinger, 3:32.
Other scores: Mount Union 68, Palmerton 6; Line Mountain, bye
Round two
Selinsgrove 38, Pennridge 27
285: Chase Washington (P) pinned Easton, 3:23; 106: Lukens (S) by forfeit; 113: Cole Coffin (P) pinned Martin, 2:59; 120: Martinez (S) pinned Anthony Granite, 3:18; 126: Gavason (S) by forfeit; 132: Andrew Minko (P) m. dec. Tom Strouse, 10-2; 138: Sam Kuhns (P) tech. fall Turner, 18-0, 6:00; 145: Paradis (S) dec. Gio Iadonisi, 13-8; 152: Gaugler (S) tech. fall Brady McMahon, 15-0, 2:50; 160: Talen Hogan (P) dec. Foss, 11-8; 172: E. Miller (S) dec. Ryan Gallagher, 18-11; 189: Teats (S) pinned Riley Cullen, 0:41; 215: S. Miller (S) pinned Xavier Dantzler, 4:56.
Line Mountain 42, Palmerton 27
285: Brandon Burkhardt (PA) by forfeit; 106: Bradyn Schadel (LM) by forfeit; 113: Kellen Trotter (PA) by forfeit; 120: Nolan Baumert (LM) pinned Josh Merkel, 5:24; 126: Aidan Kritzer (LM) pinned Jameson Trainer, 0:34; 132: Dillion Lombardi (PA) pinned Brody Long, 1:09; 138: Lane Schadel (LM) pinned Caleb Gaffney, 2:35; 145: Max Bingaman (LM) by forfeit; 152: Mason Leshock (LM) by forfeit; 160: Dennis Lombardi (PA) dec. Kohen Shingara, 10-4; 172: Double forfeit; 189: Isaac Shaffer (LM) by forfeit; 215: Colyn Mertz (PA) by forfeit.
Round three
Mount Union 43, Line Mountain 29
106: Mason Beatty (MU) m. dec. B. Schadel, 12-0; 113: Terran Bookwalter (MU) by forfeit; 120: Baumert (LM) tech. fall AJ Chilcote 18-3, 5:25; 126: Kritzer (LM) pinned Caden Chilcote, 1:14; 132: Vance Hower (MU) dec. Long, 6-5; 138: L. Schadel (LM) pinned Hunter Steel, 1:10; 145: Leshock (LM) pinned Deegan Rittenhouse, 1:14; 152: Shingara (LM) pinned Dalton Peck, 1:01; 160: Ayden Grove (MU) by forfeit; 172: Jayce Reck (MU) pinned Shaffer, 3:38; 189: Will Harkleroad (MU) by forfeit; 215: Josh Ryan (MU) by forfeit; 285: Haiden Inch (MU) by forfeit.
Selinsgrove 63, Tri-Valley 6
106: Lukens (S) by forfeit; 113: Martin (S) by forfeit; 120: Martinez (S) dec. Drew Hanlon, 13-8; 126: Gavason (S) pinned Hunter Troutman, 1:09; 132: Strouse (S) dec. Carson Yourey, 13-7; 138: Chase Stephen (TV) pinned Turner, 5:09; 145: Paradis (S) by forfeit; 152: Gaugler (S) by forfeit; 160: Foss (S) dec. Mason Boltz, 4-2; 172: E. Miller (S) pinned Wyatt Allgeier, 3:13; 189: Teats (S) pinned Jacob Scheib, 2:50; 215: S. Miller (S) pinned Justis Troutman, 3:31; 285: Sylvan Martin (S) pinned Braxton Schwartz, 1:42.
Round four
North Schuylkill 45, Line Mountain 29
113: Kaden Casey (NS) by forfeit; 120: Baumert (LM) m. dec. Tyler Slotterback, 10-2; 126: Kritzer (LM) pinned Nate Sterner, 1:17; 132: Zander McElhenney (NS) pinned Long, 1:36; 138: L. Schadel (LM) pinned Aiden Engleman, 3:47; 145: Leshock (LM) pinned Brayden Kessler, 0:51; 152: Shingara (LMH) pinned Scott Whyne, 1:53; 160: Patrick Cooney (NS) by forfeit; 172: Ricky Halford (NS) dec. Shaffer, 9-8; 189: Trevor Minalda (NS) by forfeit; 215: Jared Tinari (NS) by forfeit; 285: Neekoli Caraballo (NS) by forfeit; 106: Noah Gilgore (NS) pinned B. Schadel, 3:02.
Other scores: Pennridge 61, Mount Union 14; Selinsgrove, bye.
Round five
Selinsgrove 50, Line Mountain 22
120: Baumert (LM) m. dec. Martinez, 12-0; 126: Kritzer (LM) by forfeit; 132: Gavason (S) pinned Long, 3:32; 138: L. Schadle (LM) pinned Smith, 1:45; 145: Leshock (LM) pinned Paradis, 3:06; 152: Gaugler (S) tech. fall Shingara, 19-3, 5:27; 160: Foss (S) by forfeit; 172: E. Miller (S) pinned Shaffer, 0:50; 189: Double forfeit; 215: S. Miller by forfeit; 285: Easton (S) by forfeit; 106: Lukens (S) dec. B. Schadle, 4-3; 113: N. Martin (S) won by forfeit.
Other score: Pennridge 45, North Schuylkill 30.
Round six
Selinsgrove 45, North Schuylkill 12
126: Gavason (S) pinned Zach Wehry, 1:52; 132: McElhenny (TV) dec. Strouse, 5-4; 138: Smith (S) tech. fall Engleman, 20-5, 5:06; 145: Paradis (S) pinned Brayden Kessler, 1:14; 152: Gaugler (S) pinned Cooney, 0:24; 160: Foss (S) tech. fall Halford, 16-0, 3:42; 172: E. Miller tech. fall Kleeman, 16-1, 4:00; 189: Tinari (NS) dec. Teats, 3-2; 215: E. Miller (S) pinned Olayo, 1:03; 285: Easton (S) dec. Carabello, 10-7; 106: Lukens (S) dec. Kilgore, 6-0; 113: Casey (NS) dec. N. Martin, 3-0; 120: Slotterback (NS) dec. Martinez, 6-0.
Other score: Line Mountain, bye.
Round seven
Line Mountain, 42, Tri-Valley 30
132: Long (LM) pinned Yourey, 1:20; 138: L. Schadel (LM) by forfeit; 145: Bingaman (LM) pinned Stephen, 1:40; 152: Leshock (LM) by forfeit; 160: Boltz (TV) pinned Shingara, 3:10; 172: Allgeier (TV) pinned Shaffer, 0:49; 189: Scheib (TV) by forfeit; 215: Schwartz (TV) by forfeit; 285: J. Troutman (TV) by forfeit; 106: B. Schadel (LM) by forfeit; 113: Double forfeit; 120: Baumert (LM) pinned Hanlon, 0:59; 126: Kritzer (LM) pinned H. Troutman, 1:51.