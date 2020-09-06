SELINSGROVE — Both Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks and Lewisburg coach Marc Persing were pleased with the way their defenses played Saturday in a football scrimmage at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium, which will serve as the home field of both teams this season.
“I was happy,” Hicks said. “We competed. It was a physical scrimmage. I thought both teams were pretty even. The defenses dominated, but early in the year offenses are a little slower to get going. All in all, I liked the way our kids hit and competed.”
Neither varsity squad was able to consistently move the ball, not in down-and-distance scenarios nor when the offenses ran 10 consecutive plays.
“It was a typical scrimmage,” Persing said. “Both defenses were ahead of where we need to be offensively. The good thing is it is a scrimmage. We’ve got some things that we need to fine-tune, and shore up the execution going forward.”
The biggest offensive play of the early portion of the scrimmage came on a 29-yard run by Selinsgrove’s Ryan Aument.
“You hope you can get the ball moving a little bit, but this was not atypical of what you see in a scrimmage,” Hicks said. “We’re running a new offense, and they switched to triple option. Both teams were running new offenses and struggled a little bit. I think it’s to be expected.”
The Green Dragons mostly kept the ball on the ground but got a variety of ballcarriers involved — including a pair of quarterbacks in Ethan Dominick and Jack Landis.
“We like the offense that we’re running; we think it fits our personnel,” Persing said. “We’re trying to get our — for lack of a better word — horses the ball as much as we can. You’re going to see a lot of QB keeps, a lot of dives, a lot of traps.”
Lewisburg all-state running back Max Moyers, who missed part of last season with a knee injury, said he was happy to play against another team.
“Especially for me coming off an injury, I was excited just to be out on the field and play with my guys again,” Moyers said.
Moyers, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards as a sophomore, said the Green Dragons needed to execute better, but he was pleased overall.
“I thought we did pretty good,” Moyers said. “I knew Selinsgrove was going to be an aggressive team. It was a good first challenge for us, but I thought we came out and competed pretty well.”
Hicks said the scrimmage served its biggest purpose, giving the coaching staff an idea of what needed to be addressed before games that count begin.
“I just told the guys I think we got great film to look at things in practice this week that we need to work on,” Hicks said. “We’ll correct what we need to. Out of a scrimmage, that’s exactly what you want: find those weaknesses, find what you need to clean up.”
In addition to what he saw during the scrimmage, Persing added it was important for his team to get reps on what will be its home field this season, as Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium — where the Green Dragons usually play their home games — is unavailable this season as Bucknell attempts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“It was a relief because now the kids understand the field — the glares, everything; the little things that the fans don’t notice,” Persing said. “It helps tremendously for the kids’ confidence.”